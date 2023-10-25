Chandrayaan-3 Quiz: UGC Urges Students To Register on isroquiz.mygov.in for Participation

Chandrayaan-3 Quiz: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked students to create individual accounts at the official portal: isroquiz.mygov.in to participate in the Chandrayaan-3Maha Quiz. The UGC has encouraged higher education institutions to widely promote the Chandrayaan quiz.

They have requested that details about the "Apna Chandrayaan" portal be prominently displayed on notice boards, in-house magazines, official websites, and social media accounts of the institutions. The quiz was launched with the aim of sparking curiosity among students on India’s first successful lunar mission exploration.

How to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 Quiz?

To participate in the Chandrayaan-3 Quiz, students have to visit the official website: isroquiz.mygov.in. They further need to create an individual account by clicking on - participate now and fill in the required details. The UGC requested all universities and colleges to encourage students to actively engage and enhance their knowledge about the country's lunar mission. Once the quiz is attempted, all participants will receive a participation certificate with there being provisions for cash prizes as well.

Chandrayaan Portal Launched

The Ministry of Education and NCERT have recently introduced the Apna Chandrayaan portal at bharatonthemoon.ncert.gov.in. This platform offers specialized course modules dedicated to Chandrayaan. Recognizing the crucial role played by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in knowledge generation, enhancement, and distribution, they are kindly urged to actively promote the portal and its specially designed courses, aiming to provide engaging and interactive access to information about the Chandrayaan mission.

UGC Launches WhatsApp Channel for Updates and Notices

UGC has launched the WhatsApp channel, aiming to cultivate a more inclusive and well-informed higher education landscape. The regulatory body emphasized that this launch represents a modernization of its communication approach, allowing stakeholders to access real-time information on higher education.

