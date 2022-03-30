CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2022: Revised weightage systems introduced for class 12 students

Council of Higher Secondary Education is expected to release the new datesheets for the CHSE Odisha class 12 examinations soon. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had earlier instructed the CHSE to make necessary changes in the Odisha Plus 2 exam time table for the 2020 exams.

CHSE Class 12 Weightage

Apart from the revision in the CHSE Class 12 time table, the board has also introduced a new weightage system for the CHSE 12th Exams. According to media reports, it has been announced that the students will be assessed for the CHSE Board Exams 2022 in two separate schemes. These include -

80% weightage based on performance of students in Annual HS exams and 20% percentage from the performance in the Quarter End Exams/ Internal Exams.

Performance of the students in the Annual HS Exams which will be 100% weughtage on the final annual exams.

The marking will be conducted based on the weightage which offers higher marks for the candidates from the two schemes. The decision has been made due to the reduction of syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the 100% weightage for the 80-20% weightage whichever is more will be considered for the 70% syllabus for the CHSE 12th Board Exams 2022.

Students reaction on weightage

Students have given a mixed reaction to the decision of the board. While a majority of the students seem happy with the relief from the board, many are pushing for the 50-50% weightage.

Odisha class 12 exams are scheduled to begin from April 28, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode. Further details on the Odisha class 12 exam dates will be made available soon.

