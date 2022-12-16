    Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check CGBSE Board Time Table at cgbse.nic.in

    Updated: Dec 16, 2022 17:01 IST
    Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced CG Board exam dates 2023 for class 10th and 12th today in online mode. Students appearing for the board exams can download the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 at cgbse.nic.in. The timetable pdf is available on the website and can be downloaded.

    They can also check the table to know complete schedule of CGBSE class 10, 12 board exam dates 2023. As per the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th date sheet 2023, the class 10 board exam will be held from March 2 to 24, 2023. Whereas CG Board class 12 2023 board exam will begin on March 1 and it will conclude on March 31. 

    CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates 2023 

    Subjects

    Dates 

    Time 

    Hindi

    March 2, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    English

    March 4, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Mathematics

    March 10, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Science

    March 13, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Vocational Course

    March 15, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Social Science

    March 17, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Third Language

    March 21, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Music for visually impaired and drawing for deaf students

    March 24, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023 

    Subject

    Date

    Time

    Hindi

    March 1, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    English

    March 3, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    History, Business Studies

    March 6, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Geography, Physics

    March 11, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Political Science, Chemistry

    March 14, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Sociology

    March 16, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Psychology

    March 21, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Mathematics

    March 25, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Biology

    March 27, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    IT, Healthcare

    March 28, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Sanksrit

    March 29, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

    Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayam, Kannada, Sindhi

    March 31, 2023

    9 AM to 12.15 PM

