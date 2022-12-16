Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check CGBSE Board Time Table at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced CG Board exam dates 2023 for class 10th and 12th today in online mode. Students appearing for the board exams can download the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 at cgbse.nic.in. The timetable pdf is available on the website and can be downloaded.

They can also check the table to know complete schedule of CGBSE class 10, 12 board exam dates 2023. As per the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th date sheet 2023, the class 10 board exam will be held from March 2 to 24, 2023. Whereas CG Board class 12 2023 board exam will begin on March 1 and it will conclude on March 31.

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates 2023

Subjects Dates Time Hindi March 2, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM English March 4, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Mathematics March 10, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Science March 13, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Vocational Course March 15, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Social Science March 17, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Third Language March 21, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Music for visually impaired and drawing for deaf students March 24, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM

Check CG Board Classes 10, 12 Exam Dates PDF Here

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

Subject Date Time Hindi March 1, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM English March 3, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM History, Business Studies March 6, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Geography, Physics March 11, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Political Science, Chemistry March 14, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Sociology March 16, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Psychology March 21, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Mathematics March 25, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Biology March 27, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM IT, Healthcare March 28, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Sanksrit March 29, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayam, Kannada, Sindhi March 31, 2023 9 AM to 12.15 PM

