  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Expected in May, Check Past Years CGBSE Result Date Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Expected in May, Check Past Years CGBSE Result Date Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: CG Board will likely declare the classes 10th and 12th result in May 2023. Students can check their result online at the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Check latest update here 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 27, 2023 17:03 IST
Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2023
Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2023

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the classes 10th and 12th result date soon. According to some media reports, it is likely that CG Board result for classes 10th and 12th can be announced by the last week of April or in the first week of May. However, no official announcement has been made regarding Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result 2023 date and time. 

Last year, the board announced the result for both classes on the same date i.e. May 14, 2022. This year, it is expected that class 10th and 12th result can be declared on the same day. Students can check it online at the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They have to use the required credentials to download their CGBSE classes 10th and 12th result

Last year, along with the announcement of result, the CGBSE board also released the toppers list and statistics details. In 2022, Suman Patel secured the top position in class 10 with 98.67%. Whereas Ritesh Kumar Sahi secured the top rank in the CGBSE class 12 exams with 98.67%. Here, students can check below past years CG Board classes 10th and 12th result date. 

Past Years CGBSE Classes 10th, 12th Result Date Here

To know the expected date for the announcement of result, students can go through the last few year’s date to get an idea when can CG board results be announced: 

Years 

CGBSE Class 10th Result

CGBSE Class 12th Result

2022

May 14

May 14

2021

May 19

July 25

2020

June 23

June 23

2019

May 10

May 10

2018

May 9

May 9

2017

April 21

April 27

Will Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Be Announced Together? 

As mentioned in the table above, last year classes 10th and 12th result of the CG Board was announced on the same day. However, in 2021, class 10th was announced May 19th whereas CGBSE class 12th result was declared on July 25. Therefore, students can expect that it may or may not be released on the same date. The information regarding the release of the Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th result date and time will be announced by officials soon. 

Also Read: CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check CG Board 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023