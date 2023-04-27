Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Expected in May, Check Past Years CGBSE Result Date Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the classes 10th and 12th result date soon. According to some media reports, it is likely that CG Board result for classes 10th and 12th can be announced by the last week of April or in the first week of May. However, no official announcement has been made regarding Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result 2023 date and time.

Last year, the board announced the result for both classes on the same date i.e. May 14, 2022. This year, it is expected that class 10th and 12th result can be declared on the same day. Students can check it online at the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They have to use the required credentials to download their CGBSE classes 10th and 12th result.

Last year, along with the announcement of result, the CGBSE board also released the toppers list and statistics details. In 2022, Suman Patel secured the top position in class 10 with 98.67%. Whereas Ritesh Kumar Sahi secured the top rank in the CGBSE class 12 exams with 98.67%. Here, students can check below past years CG Board classes 10th and 12th result date.

Past Years CGBSE Classes 10th, 12th Result Date Here

To know the expected date for the announcement of result, students can go through the last few year’s date to get an idea when can CG board results be announced:

Years CGBSE Class 10th Result CGBSE Class 12th Result 2022 May 14 May 14 2021 May 19 July 25 2020 June 23 June 23 2019 May 10 May 10 2018 May 9 May 9 2017 April 21 April 27

Will Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Be Announced Together?

As mentioned in the table above, last year classes 10th and 12th result of the CG Board was announced on the same day. However, in 2021, class 10th was announced May 19th whereas CGBSE class 12th result was declared on July 25. Therefore, students can expect that it may or may not be released on the same date. The information regarding the release of the Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th result date and time will be announced by officials soon.

