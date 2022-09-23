Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 Released, Check CG Board Classes 9th to 12th Exam Dates Here

CG Board Quarterly Exams Date 2023 (OUT): Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG Board quarterly exam dates 2023 for Class 9th to 12th. The CG Board time table has been released in the form of pdf. Students can download the CGBSE time table 2023 on the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

As per the dates released, the Chhattisgarh board quarterly exam will be conducted from 26th September for all classes. The board will conduct the exam from 2 to 4 PM for classes 10th and 12th whereas the CGBSE quarterly exam for Classes 9th and 11th will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th

Exam Dates Class 10 Class 12 26th September 2022 Hindi English 27th September 2022 English Hindi 28th September 2022 Sanskrit History, Accounts, Physics 29th September 2022 Mathematics Geography, Chemistry, Business Studies 30th September 2022 Social Science Political Science, Biology 1st October 2022 Science Economics, Maths

CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th PDF

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 for Classes 9th and 10th

Exam Dates Class 9 Class 11 26th September 2022 Hindi English 27th September 2022 English Hindi 28th September 2022 Sanskrit History, Accounts, Physics 29th September 2022 Mathematics Geography, Chemistry, Business Studies 30th September 2022 Social Science Political Science, Biology 1st October 2022 Science Economics, Maths

CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 for Classes 9th and 11th PDF

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023

According to the Chhattisgarh Board notification, the CGBSE class 10th quarterly exam will start with Hindi and conclude with Science. The CGBSE Class 12th quarterly examinations will start with English and the last exam will be held for Economics and Mathematics subjects. The remaining subject exam will be held by schools only. Students can contact with their respective schools to get complete details.

