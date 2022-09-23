    Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 Released, Check CG Board Classes 9th to 12th Exam Dates Here

    CG Board Quarterly Exams Date 2023 (OUT): CGBSE has released the Chhattisgarh Class 9 to 12 quarterly exam time table today at cgbse.nic.in. As per the released dates, the CG Board quarterly exam 2022 will commence from 26th September 2022. Know updates here 

    Updated: Sep 23, 2022 19:42 IST
    CG Board Quarterly Exams Date 2023 (OUT): Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG Board quarterly exam dates 2023 for Class 9th to 12th. The CG Board time table has been released in the form of pdf. Students can download the CGBSE time table 2023 on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. 

    As per the dates released, the Chhattisgarh board quarterly exam will be conducted from 26th September for all classes. The board will conduct the exam from 2 to 4 PM for classes 10th and 12th whereas the CGBSE quarterly exam for Classes 9th and 11th will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. 

    Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th 

    Exam Dates

    Class 10

    Class 12

    26th September 2022

    Hindi

    English

    27th September 2022

    English

    Hindi

    28th September 2022

    Sanskrit

    History, Accounts, Physics

    29th September 2022

    Mathematics

    Geography, Chemistry, Business Studies

    30th September 2022

    Social Science

    Political Science, Biology

    1st October 2022

    Science

    Economics, Maths

    CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th PDF

    Chhattisgarh CGBSE Quarterly Exams Time Table 2023

    According to the Chhattisgarh Board notification, the CGBSE class 10th quarterly exam will start with Hindi and conclude with Science. The CGBSE Class 12th quarterly examinations will start with English and the last exam will be held for Economics and Mathematics subjects. The remaining subject exam will be held by schools only. Students can contact with their respective schools to get complete details. 

