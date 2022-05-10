Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Live: CGBSE Result Dates Confirmed, Check Details Here

HIGHLIGHTS CGBSE 10th and 12th Result Dates Aannounced CG Board confirm declaration of 10th and 12th results Check at cgbse.nic.in and chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2022 Live: According to local media reports, the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced on May 12 or 13, 2022. Although earlier the dates for the class 12 results were intimated by the board, recent reports suggest that the Class 10 and 12 exam results will be announced online in these two days. Students awaiting the declaration of the CGBSE Results 2022 can check the complete details related to the declaration of the results here.

CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Students will also be able to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the website - chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and results.jagranjosh.com.

