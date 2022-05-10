Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Live: CGBSE Result Dates Confirmed, Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2022 Live: According to local media reports, the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced on May 12 or 13, 2022. Although earlier the dates for the class 12 results were intimated by the board, recent reports suggest that the Class 10 and 12 exam results will be announced online in these two days. Students awaiting the declaration of the CGBSE Results 2022 can check the complete details related to the declaration of the results here.
CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Students will also be able to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the website - chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and results.jagranjosh.com.
Keep refreshing this page for Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates!
10 May 04:07 PMCGBSE 10th 12th Result Dates Announced
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result Declaration Schedule. As per local media reports, the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced on May 12th or 13th, 2022. The board is yet to announce the time for the declaration of the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022.
10 May 03:59 PMCGBSE Result 2022 Date and Time (Released)
CGBSE Result 2022 date and time has finally been announced, as per media reports. According to local reports, the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for class 10 and 12 will be releasing on May 12 and 14, 2022.
10 May 03:45 PMWhere to check the CGBSE 12th Results 2022?
Chhattisgarh Board 12th Results will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the CGBSE 12th Registration number in the link provided. Along with the official website students will also be able to check the CGBSE 12th Results 2022 at results.cg.nic.in.
10 May 03:25 PMWill the CGBSE 10th Results also be declared?
Chhattisgarh Board is yet to announce the details for the declaration of the CGBSE class 10 Result2022. The CGBSE class 10 Results 2022 will also be declared on the official websiete. Candidates will be able to check the CGBSE 10th results through an official link which will be announced by the officials.
10 May 03:14 PMCGBSE 12th Result 2022 Date to be Confirmed Today?
As per local media reports, the Chhattisgarh Board will formally confirm the declaration date and time for the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022 today. In all likelihood, the CG Board 12th Results Date will be notified through official channels i.e., official website - cgbse.nic.in and also on the Board’s official social media pages and handles.