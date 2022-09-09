Chhattisgarh CM announces free education for students from EWS Category, Check Details Here

Free Education for Category students: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced a provision of Free Education to children from Economically Weaker Sections and other backward classes for their preparations for competitive examinations.

According to the scheme close to 400 children belonging to Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Classes and EWS category will be provided free education from reputed coaching institutions for competitive exams in CA, CLAT, Engineering, Medical and others.

Chief Minister Baghel when speaking to the media stated that the EWS students of Chhattisgarh will soon be able to avail the facility of free coaching for Engineering, Medical entrance exams along with other competitive exams like CA, CS, CLAT, NDA, etc.

Initiative to help backward class students

The initiative is being brought in considering the aspirations and financial difficulties faced by students from these backgrounds who wish to pursue different kinds of career options. The CM has also directed the concerned departments to arrange coaching for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward classes and EWS Category students.

Provisions have already been made for free coaching for all Engineering and Medical Entrance examinations for students from the special categories in the state but this new initiative will also consider students from the EWS Category.

Almost 400 students to benefit

Officials from Tribal and Scheduled Castes Department mentioned that in the ongoing financial year 2022-23 around 400 students from these categories will be provided with free coaching facilities for various competitive examinations. Officials have further stated that students will get coaching for admissions in courses including PMT, PET, NSTE, JEE Main, JEE Advanced, AIIMS, NEET , CA and CS, CLAT, NDA etc. Coaching for these exams will be given to students through reputed coaching institutions in Raipur, Vilaspur, Burg and Bhilai.

