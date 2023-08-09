  1. Home
  3. Chhattisgarh Counselling NEET UG 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check Counselling Schedule Here

Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will begin the registration and application process for the NEET UG 2023 admissions. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can complete their registration process through the link available here.

Chhattisgarh Counselling NEET UG 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has revised the online counselling schedule for the MBBA and BDS programmes. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 exam and wish to apply to the medical colleges in Chhattisgarh can check the revised schedule here. 

A total of two counselling rounds along with the mop-up round will be conducted for admission to the medical and dental courses. Students applying are required to complete their registration for the counselling process on the official website - cgdme.admissions.nic.in. 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Chhattisgarh NEET UG registration

August 10 to 12, 2023

Fee payment, choice filling and locking

August 10 to 12, 2023

Round 1 seat allotment process

August 13, 2023

Round 1 seat allocation result

August 14, 2023

Scrutiny process

August 16 to 20, 2023

Admission process

August 16 to 20, 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Chhattisgarh Registration Process

The link for students to register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 counselling will be available on the official website from tomorrow, August 10, 2023. The registration link will be made live on the official website from 1 pm onwards. Follow the steps provided below to complete the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2023 counselling registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website for Chhattisgarh NEET UG admission

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration

Step 4: Enter the choices for the allotment process

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

The registrations for both counselling rounds and the mop-up round will be considered common. After the second counselling allotment result and admissions conclude a mop-up round will be conducted for vacant seats. Candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first two rounds of counselling will be able to enter their choices for the mop-up round. 

