Chattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Today; Vacancy List Out

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result today: September 27, 2023. Candidates who participated in the choice filling can check out the results on the official website: cgdme.in.

The authorities have also published the MBBS/ BDS seat vacancy for mop-up round admission. Candidates were asked to fill in college and course preferences between September 26 and 27, 2023 (till 10:00 AM). Candidates can check out the complete schedule for Chattisgarh NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round here.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Process of Seat Allotment September 27, 2023 Declaration of seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Scrutiny Process September 28 to 29, 2023 up to 4.30 PM Admission Process September 28 to 29, 2023 up to 5.30 PM

How to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round seat allotment link

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the result

Step 5: Save it for future reference

Documents Required for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET UG 2023 scorecard

NEET UG 2023 admit card

Age Proof

Class 12 mark sheet

Medical Certificate

Domicile certificate

Candidate Profile Letter and payment receipt generated online

Valid ID Proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

