Chattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Today; Vacancy List Out

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result today: September 27, 2023. Candidates who participated in the choice filling can check out the results on the official website: cgdme.in.
The authorities have also published the MBBS/ BDS seat vacancy for mop-up round admission. Candidates were asked to fill in college and course preferences between September 26 and 27, 2023 (till 10:00 AM). Candidates can check out the complete schedule for Chattisgarh NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round here.
|
Mop Up Round Vacancy List PDF
|
Mop Up Round Seat Allotment (Soon)
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Process of Seat Allotment
|
September 27, 2023
|
Declaration of seat allotment result
|
September 27, 2023
|
Scrutiny Process
|
September 28 to 29, 2023 up to 4.30 PM
|
Admission Process
|
September 28 to 29, 2023 up to 5.30 PM
How to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cgdme.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round seat allotment link
Step 3: The result will appear on the screen
Step 4: View and download the result
Step 5: Save it for future reference
Documents Required for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET UG 2023 scorecard
- NEET UG 2023 admit card
- Age Proof
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Medical Certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Candidate Profile Letter and payment receipt generated online
- Valid ID Proof
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
