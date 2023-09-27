  1. Home
Chattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Today; Vacancy List Out

Chattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 mop up round seat allotment result releases today at cgdme.in. The vacancy list has been published. Check the complete schedule here.

Sep 27, 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result today: September 27, 2023. Candidates who participated in the choice filling can check out the results on the official website: cgdme.in. 

The authorities have also published the MBBS/ BDS seat vacancy for mop-up round admission. Candidates were asked to fill in college and course preferences between September 26 and 27, 2023 (till 10:00 AM). Candidates can check out the complete schedule for Chattisgarh NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round here.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Process of Seat Allotment 

September 27, 2023

Declaration of seat allotment result

September 27, 2023

Scrutiny Process

September 28 to 29, 2023 up to 4.30 PM

Admission Process

September 28 to 29, 2023 up to 5.30 PM

How to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round seat allotment link

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the result

Step 5: Save it for future reference

Documents Required for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET UG 2023 scorecard
  • NEET UG 2023 admit card
  • Age Proof
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Medical Certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Candidate Profile Letter and payment receipt generated online 
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

