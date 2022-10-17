Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 for Round 1 Starts, Apply at cgdme.co.in till 25 Oct

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released the registration form for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 in online mode. Candidates can apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 at the official website - cgdme.co.in. The last date for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2022 is 25th October 2022.

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling is being held for candidates who are willing to get admission in MBBS and BDS programmes across the state for the academic session 2022-23. Through Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022, admission will be granted to 1,815 MBBS and 600 BDS seats offered in the state.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022?

As per the notice released by the authority, candidates will have to fill in the preferences again for round two counselling of Chhattisgarh MBBS 2022 by paying edit fee. Go through the steps to know Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website at Chhattisgarh NEET UG - cgdme.in/cgdme.co.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage click on - NEET UG MBBS/BDS application form 2022 link.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering the asked details.

4th Step - Login with the credentials generated and fill up the Chhattisgarh NEET UG application form.

5th Step - Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee and submit the form.

Also, if candidates are facing any issues while filling up the form of Chhattisgarh NEET UG MBBS/BDS form, they can send an email to cgdme.counseling@gmail.com. Along with that email they need to attach the screenshot of that problem.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Fees

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration fee for candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR), other backward classes (OBC) category is Rs 1,000 whereas Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Also, the Non-residential Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 10,000 as an application fee.