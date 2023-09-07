Chhattisgarh NEET UG, PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling Dates Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2023: The counselling choice filling dates for Chhattisgarh NEET UG and PG counselling have been extended by DME Raipur. According to the dates provided, candidates can now submit their choices for the round 2 allotment process until September 12, 2023.

Earlier, the choice-filling process for round 2 NEET UG and PG/ MDS counselling was to close on September 4, 2023. Owing to the requests put forth by candidates DME Chhattisgarh decided to extend the choice filling dates. Candidates who are yet to enter their choices and those who wish to make changes in the choices can now visit the website until the extended date and complete the process.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG and PG/ MDS round 2 counselling choice filling link is now available on the official website - cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the choice-filling process.

Chattisgarh NEET UG - Click Here

Chattisgarh NEETPG - Click Here

Chattisgarh NEETMDS - Click Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG, PG Counselling Round 2 - Choice Filling

The choice filling link of Chhattisgarh NEET UG, PG and MDS courses are now available on the official counselling website. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided here to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the counselling link provided

Step 3: Click on the round 2 counselling link for UG, PG and MDS courses

Step 4: Login using the NEET UG./ PG login id and password

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Save the order of preference

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

