Chhattisgarh NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 Releases at cgdme.co.in, Download List Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur has published the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 counselling round 1 allotment result. Candidates can check and download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG seat allotment round 1 result from the official website - cgdme.co.in.

All the selected candidates have to complete the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling admission process by 9th November 2022. As per updates, along with the Chhattisgarh NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1, the officials have also released the seat matrix. The round 1 seat allotment list has been released for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling Round 1 document verification/scrutiny 4th November 2022 (11 AM to 4:30 PM) Last date for document verification 8th November 2022 (11 AM to 4:30 PM) Reporting to the allotted institute 4th November 2022 Last date of reporting 9th November 2022

How To Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

A total of 1,815 MBBS and 600 BDS seats will be filled through Chhattisgarh NEET 2022 counselling. All the candidates who have registered for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling, cand go through the steps to know how to download seat allotment list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh NEET - cgdme.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage click on the NEET UG 1st counselling allotment link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the next page.

4th Step - Enter username/NEET roll number and password.

5th Step - The Chhattisgarh NEET UG allotment list 2022 round 1 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Now, download and take a printout of the Chhattisgarh NEET UG allotment list.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022

As per updates, two rounds of Chhattisgarh NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted wherein, candidates will be asked to register online and submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission. Based on the preferences of students, NEET rank, reservation, seat matrix, and other factors, authorities release Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 seat allotment. A separate seat allotment list will be released after each round of Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS 2022 counselling.

