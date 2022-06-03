Chhattisgarh Open School class 10 & 12 Results Expected Shortly, Check @sos.cg.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CG SOS Results 2022: Chhattisgarh State Open School - CG SOS Results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website Shortly. As per media reports, the Chhattisgarh Board Open School Results for class 10 and 12 Students will be declared at 12 Noon.

Candidates who have appeared for the CGSOS class 10 and 12 board examinations can check their results through the link available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board. Students can check their results by entering the CG SOS Class 10/ 12 Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the CG Board 10th and 12th Open School Results 2022.

Candidates can check the results at results.cg.nic.in and sos.cg.nic.in Students are also advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Open School Results 2022.

As per reports, close to 1 Lakh students have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board Open School Examinations. The CG board Open School 10th and 12th examinations were conducted in April-May 2022.

CG SOS Results 2022 Steps to check

The Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Open School Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. According to media reportsm the results are expected to be announced by 12 Noon. Students can check here the steps to check the CG SOS 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Chhattisgarh Board Open School Official website

Step 2: Click on the CGSOS 10th/ 12th Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CG Board Open School 10th and 12th Registration number in the link given

Step 4: The CG Board Open school results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CG Board Results 2022 for further reference

