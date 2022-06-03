Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Chhattisgarh Open School class 10 & 12 Results Expected Shortly, Check @sos.cg.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Chhattisgarh State Open School - CG SOS Results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website Shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the CG board SOS 10th and 12th exams can check the results through the link provided on the official website. 

    Updated: Jun 3, 2022 11:22 IST
    CG SOS Results 2022
    CG SOS Results 2022

    CG SOS Results 2022: Chhattisgarh State Open School - CG SOS Results 2022 are expected to be announced on the official website Shortly. As per media reports, the Chhattisgarh Board Open School Results for class 10 and 12 Students will be declared at 12 Noon. 

    Candidates who have appeared for the CGSOS class 10 and 12 board examinations can check their results through the link available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board. Students can check their results by entering the CG SOS Class 10/ 12 Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the CG Board 10th and 12th Open School Results 2022. 

    Candidates can check the results at results.cg.nic.in and sos.cg.nic.in Students are also advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Open School Results 2022. 

    CG SOS Board Results 2022 - Direct Link Soon

    As per reports, close to 1 Lakh students have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board Open School Examinations. The CG board Open School 10th and 12th examinations were conducted in April-May 2022. 

    CG SOS Results 2022 Steps to check

    The Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Open School Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. According to media reportsm the results are expected to be announced by 12 Noon. Students can check here the steps to check the CG SOS 10th and 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the Chhattisgarh Board Open School Official website

    Step 2: Click on the CGSOS 10th/ 12th Result link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the CG Board Open School 10th and 12th Registration number in the link given

    Step 4: The CG Board Open school results will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the CG Board Results 2022 for further reference

    Also Read: CG SOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Chhattisgarh Open School Results to be Declared Today - 3rd June @sos.cg.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification