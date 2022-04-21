Chhattisgarh Schools to close early for Summer Vacations from April 24, Check details here

Chhattisgarh School Summer Vacations: Chhattisgarh state government has announced an early closure of schools in the state. As per the official notification released, the summer vacations for schools in the state will begin on April 24, 2022, and the new academic session will begin on June 15, 2022.

The state government took the decision to pre-pone the summer holidays considering the increasing temperature in the state. The schedule is applicable to all government and private schools in the state.

The government further added that there are a few end-semester exams that are scheduled for April 2, 2022, and students can voluntarily attend the exams on the scheduled dates but otherwise, the schools will remain closed for the summer vacations on the dates mentioned.

Chhattisgarh | In view of the scorching heat, the School Education Department has announced summer vacations from April 24 to June 14 in all government and private schools in the state. Schools will open for the next academic session from June 15: Chhattisgarh Government — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 20, 2022

Many parts of the country have been experiencing heatwaves for the past few days with temperatures rising to 40 degrees in Chhattisgarh last week. An average daytime temperature of over 42 degrees was recorded in Chhattisgarh this week.

With the rising COVID cases in Delhi, parents and students have been demanding for the immediate closure of schools. The Delhi government has however issued guidelines and instructions for the functioning of schools amidst the situation. Schools have been instructed to close the entire premises in case students or staff members test positive of COVID-19. Students abnd staff members are also required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

