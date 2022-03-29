Chhattisgarh to conduct University exams in online/blended mode, Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh University Exams: Chhattisgarh State Government has decided to conduct the remaining university exams for the 2021-22 academic session. The exams will be conducted in the online or blended mode based on the suggestions received from the institution and the students.

As per the instructions from the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh State Higher Education Department during the day issued guidelines directing the universities to conduct the remaining exams for the students in the online or blended mode.

UGC issued letter to conduct university exams

The University Grants Commission in a letter issued recently had authorized the higher education institutions to take a decision on conducting the offline/online classes and conduct the exams on the online/offline/blended mode as per the COVID situation. The CM also added that the process of conducting the annual exams of universities take close to 50 to 60 days to be completed which is a huge challenge especially for exam centres to ensure necessary arrangements as per the COVID preventive protocols for a longer period of time.

Keeping the situation in mind, instructions have been given to conduct the remaining exams online or in the blended mode. Universities will also be required to ensure action in regard to the approval of respective executive councils.

With the COVID situation improving across the country many of the universities have announced the exam schedule for the semester exams. While some of the universities are conducting the exams in the offline mode, a few are still conducting the exams online considering the demands of the students.

