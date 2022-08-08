CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (Declared): Odisha Plus 2 Arts Results Announced at orrissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (OUT): The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha +2 arts result 2022 today. Students can check their Odisha CHSE result 2022 arts from the board’s official website- orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. They will have to use enter their roll number and registration number to check the CHSE 12th arts result 2022. As per the updates, overall 82.80% of students have passed in the CHSE 12th Arts Results 2022.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 8th August 2022 at 5.02 PM

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 (Date and Time): The long and anxious wait for the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 will end soon! As per the latest update, the Council of Higher Secondary Education - CHSE, Odisha has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts Stream students. The Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022 will be declared Today i.e., 8th August 2022 - Monday. Along with Arts Results, students from Vocational Streams will be able to check their results. Post the formal declaration in the press meet, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results will be made available to the students online via the official websites in the form of digital scorecards. Candidates need to log onto the portal - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in to check their CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results 2022.

Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Confirmed Plus Two Arts Result Date

Earlier, CHSE Odisha had declared the Class 12 Results for Science and Commerce stream students on 27th July 2022. During the press meet of that result, Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had confirmed CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Date as 8th August 2022. While the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 Date has been confirmed, the time is yet to be notified for the same. However, reports coming from the Bhubaneshwar office of CHSE Odisha have hinted that the Class 12 Arts Results will be declared during evening hours by 4:30 or 5 PM.

How to check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 Online?

To ensure a quick and easy way of checking the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022, the exam authority will be publishing the same online on its official website. Arts stream students will be able to check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022 online by logging onto the portals - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, students will need to locate and click on the link for CHSE Odisha Annual Examination - Arts Stream. On the next page, input your Exam Roll Number, Registration Number and Security Captcha Code displayed on the screen. Verify the details and submit it on the portal and in response CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout for the future reference.

