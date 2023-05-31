  1. Home
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 by June 8, Download Plus Two Marksheet at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Students can check the +2 Arts results by June 8 at the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials: roll number and registration number to download Odisha 12 Arts result. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: May 31, 2023 14:10 IST
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Odisha Plus Two Arts result by June 8, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the result online at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. They have to use their roll number, registration number and captcha code to download their Odisha 12th Arts result marksheet. 

Earlier, the board announced the Science and Commerce result online. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%. In Odisha class 12 commerce exams 2023, the pass percentage this year is 81.12% with girls recording 83.87% and boys recording 79.52%. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date 

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the class 12 examinations from March 2 for the Arts stream. Students can check below the result date below: 

Events 

Date and Time 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Date

June 8, 2023 

Odisha Plus Two Result Time 

11 AM (Expected)

Where To Check the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023?

Students can check their Plus 2 result online at the official website of the Odisha Board. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too: 

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2023 Online?

Students can access their Odisha class 12 result online. They can go through the given below steps to know how to download the marksheet of Plus 2 Arts Odisha CHSE:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Annual CHSE Examination Result 2023
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter the asked details: roll number, registration number, captcha code
  • Step 5: Click on the submit tab
  • Step 6: CHSE +2 Arts result Odisha board marksheet will appear

Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023 for Arts Streams 

Along with marks students will also be given grades in their marksheet. They can check the table below to know the grading system of Odisha CHSE: 

Marks

Grade

Grade based on

Grade Point

91-100

A1

Top 1/8th of passed candidates

10

81-90

A2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

9

71-80

B1

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

8

61-70

B2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

7

51-60

C1

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

6

41-50

C2

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

5

33-40

D

Next 1/8th of passed candidates

4

21-32

E1

E: Failed Candidates

C

Also Read: CHSE Odisha Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: HSE 12th Science, Commerce Result ଲିଙ୍କ୍ Link at chseodisha.nic.in, Passing Marks, and Latest News
