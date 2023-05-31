CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 by June 8, Download Plus Two Marksheet at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Odisha Plus Two Arts result by June 8, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the result online at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. They have to use their roll number, registration number and captcha code to download their Odisha 12th Arts result marksheet.

Earlier, the board announced the Science and Commerce result online. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. While the pass percentage of boys is 84.28%, girl students recorded 85.67%. In Odisha class 12 commerce exams 2023, the pass percentage this year is 81.12% with girls recording 83.87% and boys recording 79.52%.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the class 12 examinations from March 2 for the Arts stream. Students can check below the result date below:

Events Date and Time CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Date June 8, 2023 Odisha Plus Two Result Time 11 AM (Expected)

Where To Check the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023?

Students can check their Plus 2 result online at the official website of the Odisha Board. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2023 Online?

Students can access their Odisha class 12 result online. They can go through the given below steps to know how to download the marksheet of Plus 2 Arts Odisha CHSE:

Step 1: Go to the official website: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Annual CHSE Examination Result 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked details: roll number, registration number, captcha code

Step 5: Click on the submit tab

Step 6: CHSE +2 Arts result Odisha board marksheet will appear

Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023 for Arts Streams

Along with marks students will also be given grades in their marksheet. They can check the table below to know the grading system of Odisha CHSE:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Marks Grade Grade based on Grade Point 91-100 A1 Top 1/8th of passed candidates 10 81-90 A2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 9 71-80 B1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 8 61-70 B2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 7 51-60 C1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 6 41-50 C2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 5 33-40 D Next 1/8th of passed candidates 4 21-32 E1 E: Failed Candidates C

Also Read: CHSE Odisha Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: HSE 12th Science, Commerce Result ଲିଙ୍କ୍ Link at chseodisha.nic.in, Passing Marks, and Latest News