CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date: Odisha Plus 2 Results Delayed, Likely to be Declared by Late July @chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date: When will CHSE Odisha declare Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 for Plus Two Exams? This is one question that has been on the minds of lakhs of students from Odisha. However, so far, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has been completely tight-lipped about any possible date for the announcement of Odisha Plus Two Results 2022. For 2022 session, the CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 are likely to be delayed and should be expected by last week of July 2022. Nearly 2 lakh students are waiting for their Class 12th Results to be declared online. However, whenever, the board decides to declare the Odisha Plus Two Results 2022, it will surely be made available online to the students via the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also register themselves at the below-given links to receive regular and timely updates about Odisha 12th Class Results 2022.

Odisha +2 Results 2022 Delayed till July-end

While students await any official update from CHSE Odisha about the Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 date, local media reports have hinted that the result might be delayed by a few weeks. Reports coming from the Bhubaneshwar office of CHSE Odisha have suggested that the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 will be declared only by end of July owing to the delay in the evaluation process. Media reports claim that, as per the original schedule, the Odisha 12th Result 2022 evaluation process was to commence from 13th June 2022 and end by 25th June 2022. However, the start of the evaluation work and checking of answer sheets has been delayed by a week and has started only by 20th June 2022. This is expected to push the declaration date for Odisha 12th Result 2022 by a few weeks.

Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 in August

The delay in the completion of the evaluation work for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 is also going to have a lasting impact on the students future as it would also cause a delay in the completion of Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022. Odisha Plus III Admissions 2022 which is managed by the Higher Education Department of Odisha Government through the SAMS Odisha portal, is also going to be deferred due to the delay in Plus Two Results. While an exact estimation of the same is still awaited, Odisha Plus III Admission 2022 will begin only by August 2022. Soon after the announcement of Odisha 12th Class Results, Department is expected to announce the detailed schedule for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022.

