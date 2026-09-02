Class 11 Girl Dies After Jumping From School Building In Faridabad, Father Alleges Teacher’s Punishment

A Class 11 student in Faridabad died after jumping from the third floor of her school building on Tuesday. While her father alleged that the teacher's punishment led to the extreme step, the school principal denied the allegation. Police said the circumstances are under investigation and no specific reason has been established so far. The incident comes a day after another 16-year-old student died by suicide in Delhi’s West Kanti Nagar.

A Class 11 student in Faridabad died after jumping from the third floor of her school building on Tuesday, police said. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. The girl’s father alleged that she had been punished by a teacher, which he believes led her to take such an extreme step. However, R K Sharma, principal of Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School on Ghazipur Road, denied that the student had been punished. Sumer Singh, SHO of Dabua police station, said an investigation is underway and that complete details, including the circumstances surrounding the incident and any responsibility, will be established only after the probe is completed. He added that all aspects of the case are being examined to understand the events that preceded the incident.

“We have just received information. There is a girl, an eleventh-grade student. We learned that she jumped from the third floor and died. Her body has been brought here. Further investigation is underway,” SHO Sumer said. The SHO said that no specific aspect had been established during the initial inquiry and that no complaint had been received in connection with the matter so far. “No complaint has been received yet. This is a matter for investigation; the reason is not yet clear, and nothing specific has come to light so far,” he added. The incident has raised concerns about the circumstances faced by the student before her death. Police said the investigation is continuing and further details are expected to emerge once the facts are verified. Another 16-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In West Kanti Nagar

A day earlier, on Monday, a 16-year-old student died by suicide in Delhi’s West Kanti Nagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Krishna Nagar Police Station. The girl had travelled from Bihar to Delhi for treatment of an ear-related issue and had been staying with her maternal aunt for around 45 days. Her family resides in Gujarat. ALSO READ | Parents Protest As 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Made To Stand In Sun For Not Bringing Book, Teacher Transferred Police said they received a call regarding the incident at around 12:23 pm. When the police reached the location, they found the room locked from the inside. A Fire Brigade team was called to the spot and broke open the lock. The girl was declared dead at the scene after being examined by the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance team. She was subsequently taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors also declared her dead.