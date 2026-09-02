Class 8 Admission: RIMC Entrance Exam 2026 Registrations Begin, Check How To Apply

NTA has begun registrations for the RIMC Entrance Examination 2026 for Class 8 admission for the July 2027 term. Eligible students can apply until 5 pm on September 30, while the Stage 1 exam will be held on December 6, 2026, in 39 cities across India. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for General/OBC (NCL)/wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen, and Rs 750 for SC/ST candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced registrations for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 for admission to Class 8 for the July 2027 term. Students seeking admission to RIMC can apply for the examination through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE, until 5 pm on September 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026 (Sunday), for a duration of 4 hours and 30 minutes in 39 cities across India. The Stage 1 examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will include descriptive questions from Mathematics and English, along with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from General Knowledge. A viva voce will be conducted as Stage 2 of the admission process in April 2027, four to six weeks after the declaration of results. Who Should Apply For the RIMC Entrance Exam?

The RIMC entrance examination offers students an opportunity to pursue a career in the Armed Forces. Students who complete five years at the college, clear the Class 12 CBSE board examination, and qualify the All-India written examination conducted by the UPSC and an interview by the Services Selection Board can join the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, for a three-year degree course. After completing the course, professional training begins at the academies of the Army, Navy and Air Force, following which candidates are commissioned as officers of the Armed Forces by the President of India. Who Can Apply For RIMC College? Students who are at least 12 years and six months old and not more than 14 years of age as on July 1, 2027, are eligible to apply for admission to RIMC. RIMC Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Schedule

Event Date Application Start and End Date September 1 to September 30 Registration Window With Late Fee October 1 to October 7 Correction of Details in Application Form October 9 to October 11 City Intimation Slip Release 12 to 15 days before exam Admit Card Download Begins 5 to 7 days before exam Exam Date (Stage 1) December 6, 2026 Viva Voce (Stage 2) April 2027 (after results) RIMC College Fee The total annual fee for the first year is Rs 1,48,650 for candidates belonging to the General category. This includes an annual fee of Rs 98,650 and a one-time security deposit of Rs 50,000. For SC/ST candidates, the annual fee is Rs 81,850, while the security deposit remains the same as that applicable to General category candidates. Application Fee For RIMC Entrance Exam