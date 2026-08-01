Classrooms Empty as Outraged Students Boycott Classes Over Chronic Teacher Absenteeism
Vaidyanath Vidyalaya: Nearly 450 students at Vaidyanath Vidyalaya in Beed, Maharashtra, boycotted classes to protest chronic teacher absenteeism and administrative negligence. Facing untaught subjects, surplus post cuts, and no permanent principal for six years, students demanded immediate staff appointments. Education officials subsequently inspected the campus and promised prompt action.
Vaidyanath Vidyalaya: Hundreds of students from Vaidyanath Vidyalaya in Parli, situated in the Beed district of the state of Maharashtra, participated in a protest march and skipped classes owing to continued absences of teachers. Established in 1941, the prestigious institution experienced protests by nearly 450 students of Classes 5 through 10, who came together on campus, closed their classrooms, and made powerful slogans against the inefficiencies of the administration. Reflecting the same sentiments in the slogan of "Education is our right, not anyone's property," the disillusioned students revealed that about 16 teachers were either absent or did not deliver their lectures for the past one month, resulting in a lack of teachers in several major subjects.
Further fuelled by the shortage of staff members and management problems, 25 out of 41 vacancies of teachers in the institution had been marked surplus the previous year, and there hasn't been any permanent principal in the institution for more than six years now. Showing their apprehension regarding the examinations in the coming months, the students asked as to whom the blame should be pinned down if the future of their education gets affected.
Key Highlights
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Parameter
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Details
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Institution
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Vaidyanath Vidyalaya, Parli (Beed district, Maharashtra)
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Students Affected
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~450 students across Classes 5 to 10
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Core Grievance
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Prolonged teacher absenteeism, unreplaced staff transfers, and lack of regular management
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Key Slogan
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"Education is our right, not anyone's property"
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Action Taken
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Inspection by Deputy Education Officer (Secondary) Dhananjay Shinde; inquiry initiated
Root Causes Behind the Disruption
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Severe Lack of Teachers: About 16 teachers have been on leave or were unable to teach the students on a regular basis over the last one month. While there was a transfer of a few teachers, yet the administration of the school failed to provide substitute teachers for some important subjects.
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Bureaucratic Problems: The school is operating without a principal for six consecutive years. In addition to that, out of 41 posts, 25 were declared surplus in the previous year. Hence the post of Headmaster of the school is temporary in nature and is run by the Block Education Officer.
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Disputes Between the Management: Disputes are going on in the management of the school.
Student Grievances & Official Response
"Our classes have stopped since no teachers have yet joined after the transfer of the other teachers. One month has passed already. In case of failure in exams, whose responsibility will it be? We need the teachers appointed at the earliest."
After the protest, the police of Beed Education Department arrived at the college to look into the matter. The deputy education officer for secondary education, Dhananjay Shinde, received the memorandum from the protestors. He assured the protestors that the immediate steps would be taken to ensure no academic loss takes place due to negligence of the staff members.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.