Classrooms Empty as Outraged Students Boycott Classes Over Chronic Teacher Absenteeism

Vaidyanath Vidyalaya: Hundreds of students from Vaidyanath Vidyalaya in Parli, situated in the Beed district of the state of Maharashtra, participated in a protest march and skipped classes owing to continued absences of teachers. Established in 1941, the prestigious institution experienced protests by nearly 450 students of Classes 5 through 10, who came together on campus, closed their classrooms, and made powerful slogans against the inefficiencies of the administration. Reflecting the same sentiments in the slogan of "Education is our right, not anyone's property," the disillusioned students revealed that about 16 teachers were either absent or did not deliver their lectures for the past one month, resulting in a lack of teachers in several major subjects.

Further fuelled by the shortage of staff members and management problems, 25 out of 41 vacancies of teachers in the institution had been marked surplus the previous year, and there hasn't been any permanent principal in the institution for more than six years now. Showing their apprehension regarding the examinations in the coming months, the students asked as to whom the blame should be pinned down if the future of their education gets affected.