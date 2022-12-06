CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Admission Preference to NLUs Mandatory, Check Details Here

CLAT 2023 Admission Preference: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2023 Admit Card today. According to reports, the Admit Card will be available at 6 PM today. Before the release of the CLAT 2023 admit card, students have been asked to fill out the Admission Preferences to the participating NLUs.

According to the details given in the official notification, candidates appearing for the CLAT exams are required to indicate their admission preference to NLUs and download their admit cards. The last date until the CLAT 2023 Admit Card link will be active is December 17, 2022.

It must be noted that filling out the admission preference is mandatory before downloading the CLAT 2023 Admit Card. the link for students to enter their preferences is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A direct link for students to enter their admission preferences is also available here.

CLAT Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2023 Admission Preference - Click Here

How to add CLAT 2023 Admission Preference

The link for students to add admission preferences is available on the official website. Students can click on the link given or follow the steps provided to complete the process

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Enter the login credentials

Step 3: Click on Update Preference

Step 4: Download the Admit Card for the CLAT 2023 Exams

CLAT 2023 Admit Card

The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website of CLAT. The Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students on their exam day. The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will include details such as the candidate's name and roll number, name of examination, exam centre name and address, reporting time, and duration of the exam.

Also Read: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 Dates: Govt To Release Fixed Calendar For NTA Exams, Schedule By This Week