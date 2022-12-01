    CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Release on December 6 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Dates Here

    CLAT Admit Card 2023: CNLU will release the admit card for CLAT 2023 on 6th December in online mode. Candidates can download CLAT admit card 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

    Updated: Dec 1, 2022 16:09 IST
    CLAT Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the complete dates of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today. As per the announced dates, the CLAT admit card 2023 will be released on December 6 in online mode. Registered candidates can download the CLAT admit card 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They will have to use their - mobile number and password to download the CLAT 2023 admit card. 

    Along with the release of the CLAT admit card, candidates will also be able to fill out the admission preferences to national law universities (NLUs) from December 6, 2022. The CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18, 2022, in offline mode in around 130 test centres across the country. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the law entrance exam without their CLAT admit card. 

    CLAT 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    CLAT admit card 

    December 6, 2022

    Facility to fill admission preferences to NLUs

    December 6, 2022

    CLAT

    December 18, 2022 (2 pm to 4 pm)

    Release of provisional CLAT answer key

    December 18, 2022

    Window to raise objections

    December 19, 2022

    Release of final CLAT answer key

    December 24, 2022

    CLAT result

    Last week of December 2022

    Check CLAT Dates 2023 Here 

    How To Download CLAT 2023 Admit Card? 

    Candidates will be able to download the admit card for CLAT 2023 from the official login portal only. They will have to use their login credentials to download the CLAT hall ticket. Go through the steps to know steps to download CLAT admit card - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.
    • 3rd Step - Now, click on CLAT admit card. 
    • 4th Step - Login with mobile number and password.
    • 5th Step - The hall ticket for CLAT will be displayed on the screen.
    • 6th Step - Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. 

