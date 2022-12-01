CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Release on December 6 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Dates Here

CLAT Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the complete dates of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today. As per the announced dates, the CLAT admit card 2023 will be released on December 6 in online mode. Registered candidates can download the CLAT admit card 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They will have to use their - mobile number and password to download the CLAT 2023 admit card.

Along with the release of the CLAT admit card, candidates will also be able to fill out the admission preferences to national law universities (NLUs) from December 6, 2022. The CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18, 2022, in offline mode in around 130 test centres across the country. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the law entrance exam without their CLAT admit card.

CLAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates CLAT admit card December 6, 2022 Facility to fill admission preferences to NLUs December 6, 2022 CLAT December 18, 2022 (2 pm to 4 pm) Release of provisional CLAT answer key December 18, 2022 Window to raise objections December 19, 2022 Release of final CLAT answer key December 24, 2022 CLAT result Last week of December 2022

How To Download CLAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates will be able to download the admit card for CLAT 2023 from the official login portal only. They will have to use their login credentials to download the CLAT hall ticket. Go through the steps to know steps to download CLAT admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.

3rd Step - Now, click on CLAT admit card.

4th Step - Login with mobile number and password.

5th Step - The hall ticket for CLAT will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

