CLAT 2023: Answer Key Objection Window to Close Today, Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window: The Consortium of National Law University will be closing the CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window today. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2023 exams and have doubts about the provisional answer key issued can raise their objections until today - December 20, 2022.

The Consortium of National Law University released the provisional answer key for CLAT 2023 on December 18, 2022. Candidates have been given time until today to raise their objections and submit the supporting documents for the final answer key.

The CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Objection window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the CLAT 2023 Answer Key through the link provided here.

CLAT 2023 Answer Key - Click Here

How to raise objections on CLAT 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter the Mobile Number and Password

Step 3: Click on Submit objection and select the type of objection

Step 4: Enter the objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection

Step 5: Complete the Fee Payment process and click on the final submission link

Shortly after candidates complete the CLAT 2023 Answer Key objection round the suggestions given by the candidates will be taken into consideration by the officials based on which the final answer key will be released.

According to the dates issued, the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key will be released on December 24, 2022, following which the rank list will be released by the last week of December.

Also Read: CLAT 2023: Provisional Answer Key Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Objection Link Today