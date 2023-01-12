CLAT 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 counselling today-January 12, 2023. Candidates who passed CLAT 2023 must register themselves for counselling process on the official website i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in without fail. Candidates who have received invitations for CLAT 2023 counselling via email or SMS can take part by logging in through their mobile number and password.

For CLAT 2023 Counselling, aspirants from the General category have to pay Rs 30,000 for counselling process and ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD candidates are required to pay Rs 20,000. As per schedule, CLAT 2023 first seat allotment result will be published on January 18. The payment of the confirmation fee for freeze and float options and admission by NLUs against the first allotment list will be held from January 18 to January 22, 2023.

How to Register for CLAT 2023 Counselling?

Today is the last date to register for CLAT 2023 Counselling process. Candidates who have qualified for the CLAT 2023 exam must register at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with asked details

Step 4: Now log in with the required credentials

Step 5: Fill out the CLAT 2023 form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take printouts

Documents Required for CLAT 2023 Counselling

CLAT 2023 Counselling Registrations are ending today. Candidates are required to register for counselling process at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. However, they must carry the below-mentioned documents for CLAT 2023 counselling-

CLAT 2023 Admit Card

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th Marksheet

Transfer/Migration Certificate from the Educational Institution last attended

Character Certificate/Conduct Certificate from the Educational Institution last attended

Domicile/Residence Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (SC, ST, OBC, etc.) (if applicable)

PwD/SAP Certificate (if applicable)

