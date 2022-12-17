CLAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions Here

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) will conduct the National Level Law Entrance Exam (CLAT 2023) tomorrow- December 18, 2022. The CLAT 2023 will be conducted for UG and PG programmes from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm in offline mode. NLUs have issued exam day guidelines for the candidates appearing for CLAT 2023. Candidates are required to adhere to strict guidelines on exam day.

The CLAT 2023 is of 120 minutes (two hours) in duration and the exam will start at 2 pm. Candidates will not be permitted to leave their seats before 4 pm other than in case of medical issues. The CLAT 2023 will be conducted at 127 test centers in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country.

CLAT 2023 Exam Schedule

Time Type of bell Bell Reason 1:00 pm Long Bell Entry of candidates inside the test centre premises 1:30 pm Long Bell Candidates' entry into the exam hall 1:50 pm Short Bell The invigilators distribute the sealed envelopes and announce the important instructions. 2:00 pm Long Bell Commencement of the CLAT 2023 test. 2:15 pm Short Bell After this time, no candidate will be allowed to enter the test centre. 3:00 pm Short Bell Indicates the completion of 60 minutes (1 hour) 3:50 pm Short Bell A warning bell indicates that the test will end in 10 minutes. 4:00 pm Long Bell Indicates test has been completed. No applicant will be allowed to write anything on the OMR response sheet/ question booklet after this bell

CLAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Reporting and Test Timing

Candidates are allowed to enter the test centre premises from 1.00 pm onwards

Candidates who arrive later than 2:15 pm (short bell) will not be permitted into the exam hall and no one will be allowed to leave the hall before 4.00 pm.

Items Permitted

CLAT 2023 admit card (If the photograph is not clear on the admit card, bring a self-attested photograph)

Valid ID proof-PAN card, Aadhar Card, License, etc

PwDs/ SAPs must carry the original Disability Certificate

Black or blue ballpoint pen

Face mask

Transparent water bottle

An analogue watch

Items not permitted

Electronic devices including headphones, mobile phones, and digital watches

Attendance

Write the QB number, and the OMR sheet number, and sign in the space/ column provided in the attendance sheet circulated during the test

Question Book and OMR Sheet

The question booklet (QB) contains 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 2 blank pages for rough work. No additional sheet(s) of paper will be supplied for rough work.

Enter the admit card number on the first page of the QB at the commencement of the test

Answer the questions in the separate carbonized Optical Mark Reader (OMR) answer sheet supplied along with the QB using a black or blue ballpoint pen only.

Candidates can retain the QB and the candidate’s copy of the OMR sheet after the test ends.

Marking scheme

Every correct answer secures 1 mark. Every wrong answer ends in a deduction of 0.25 marks.

There are no deductions for the unanswered questions.

