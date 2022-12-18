CLAT 2023 Exam Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Important Instructions Here

CLAT 2023 Exams Today: CLAT 2023 Examinations will be conducted today at the designated exam centres. The examinations will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours from 2 PM to 4 PM in 127 exam centres across the country. Candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2023 Examinations can check the exam day guidelines and other detail before reaching the exam centre.

CLAT 2023 examinations will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to carry a copy of the CLAT 2023 admit card along with a valid ID card at the exam centre.

Documents to Carry to the Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2023 must carry with them the following documents which are to be produced at the exam centre.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card

Valid ID Proof (Aadhar Card, Drivers License, Passport, Any ID with a photograph and address proof)

Along with the CLAT 2023 Admit cards students also need to carry with them a transparent water bottle, Transparent Sanitizer Bottle, Black/ Blu Ball Point Pen, Face Mask, Disability Certificate, and Analogue Watch.

Instructions for candidates

Candidates who will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 Examinations can follow the instructions given below before reporting to the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exams. Students reporting to the centre post 2:15 PM will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Also, candidates must note that the student's inside will not be allowed to leave before 4 PM.

Students need to enter the CLAT 2023 Admit Card number on the first page of the question booklet and answer the questions in separate OMR sheets which will be given along with the question paper.

Students can take a copy of the Question Booklet and a copy of the OMR sheet after the exams conclude.

Also Read: CLAT 2023: NLSIU Bengaluru Increases Seat Intake for BA LLB, LLM Programmes