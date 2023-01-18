CLAT 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced, Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Allotment Result: The Consortium of National Law University has released the CLAT 2023 First Provisional Allotment List. Candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2023 Counselling process can visit the official website to check the allotment result. The CLAT 2023 Allotment Result has been released institute-wise. Students who have been allotted seats are advised to complete the admission process as required.

The CLAT 2023 Provisional Allotment Result will include the Candidate Rank, Admit Card Number Vertical Reservation, and Horizontal Reservation Details. The Allotment Result has been released as a PDF document,

Candidates can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in to download the CLAT 2023 First provisional Allotment Result. Candidates can also check the CLAT 2023 Allotment Result through the direct link given here.

CLAT 2023 First Allotment Result 2023 - Click Here

How to check the CLAT 2023 Allotment Result?

The CLAT 2023 First Allotment Result will be announced on the official website of CLAT. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 First allotment link

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials

Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 First allotment result for further reference

Details mentioned on the CLAT 2023 Allotment Result

The CLAT 2023 First allotment result will be announced online. The CLAT 2023 First allotment result will contain the following details.

Candidate roll number

Institution allotted

Rank secured in CLAT 2023

Category of allotment

Documents required for CLAT 2023 Counselling

The following documents are to be submitted for the CLAT 2023 Allotment Process.

Class 10 and 12 Marksheet

Category Certificate

Birth Certificate

Transfer Certificate

Domicile Certificate

According to the schedule, those who have been allotted seats as per choice can complete the fee payment and admission procedure from January 18 to 22, 2023.

Further details on CLAT 2023 Counselling process will be available here.

Also Read: BSEB 10th Matric Admit Card 2023 Released for Remaining Students, Download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in