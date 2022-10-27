CLAT 2023: Live Webinar on Preparation and Legal Education Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Details Here

CLAT 2023 Live Webinar: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be hosting a webinar on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 examination preparation and legal education today - October 27, 2022. According to the notification released, the webinar will be conducted at 5 PM.

The webinar will be conducted as a live session for preparing for the CLAT 2023 exams and Legal Education by Sr. Poonam Saxena, Vice Chancellor, NLU Jodhpur, and President of Consortium of NLU. Candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2023 exams can register for the Live Session through the link available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must note that the registration link is accessible to only those candidates who have completed the registration process for the CLAT 2023 Examination.

Join Prof. (Dr.) Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, NLU, Jodhpur and President, Consortium of NLUs for a Live Session on 'Preparing for the CLAT 2023 and for Legal Education', today @ 5 pm.



Registration link to be accessible to those who have completed their #CLAT2023 registration. pic.twitter.com/OBKhDVLS8a — Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) (@ConsortiumNLUs) October 27, 2022

Officials when announcing the CLAT 2023 Live Session further added that the seats are limited and are available on a first come first serve basis. Candidates yet to register for the Live Session are hence advised to keep visiting the official website to complete the registration process for the same.

Candidates can complete the CLAT 2023 Live Session Registration by logging in using the CLAT 2023 Login ID and Password in the Candidate Login and clicking on the Register link for the Live Session.

After registering for the CLAT 2023 Live Session candidates will be able to send their queries about the preparation for CLAT 2023 exams and regarding legal education. Students have been advised to take advantage of the session and use the change provided to prepare themselves for the CLAT 2023 Examinations and learn more about Legal Education.

