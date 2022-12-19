    CLAT 2023: Provisional Answer Key Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Objection Link Today

    The Consortium of National Law Universities has conducted the CLAT 2023 Examinations on December 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the UG and PG Entrance exam can visit the website to check the answer key and raise objections. 

    Updated: Dec 19, 2022 11:54 IST
    CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key
    CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key

    CLAT 2023 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test 2023 on December 18, 2022. The examination was conducted by CLAT consortium 2023 across 127 exam centres in the country. With the exams concluding, the CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key and link to raise objections have also been issued. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2023 Exams can check here the Master Question Booklet for CLAT 2023 UG, Provisional Answer Key for CLAT 2023 UG, Master Question Booklet for CLAT 2023 PG, and Provisional Answer Key for CLAT 2023 PG.

    The CLAT 2023 Answer Key has been released for the UG and PG programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the UG entrance exams can check the UG Answer Key and those who have appeared for the PG exams can check the  CLAT PG Answer Key 2023 through the link available on the website. 

    According to the official notification released by CLAT Consortium 2023 the portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022. Students can visit the website and check the master question paper and the provisional answer key. The last date for students to raise objections against the CLAT Consortium Answer Key is December 20, 2022. 

    CLAT 2023 Official Notification: Click Here

    CLAT 2023 Objection Notification - Click Here

    CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key and Objection Window Schedule

    Event Date
    Release of CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key December 19, 2022
    CLAT 2023 Objection Window Open December 19, 2022
    Last date to submit Answer Key Objections December 20, 2022
    CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key December 24, 2022

    According to the official notification released, four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023 Exam. Students who have appeared for the exams can tally the question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet.

    CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key - Objection Window

    The CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key objection window will open at 9 AM. Candidates can follow the given steps to raise objections.

    Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Provisional Answer Key objection link

    Step 3: Login using the credentials

    Step 4: Click on the Question and the objection link given and submit the objections with the supporting documents

    Step 5: Submit the fee based on the number of objections raised

    Step 6: Click on the final submission

    CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Fee

    Students raising objections against the CLAT UG and PG Answer Key 2023 need to submit a fee of Rs. 1,000/- for each objection. If the objection is found to be valid and sustained, the fee will be refunded to the students. 

    Also Read: CLAT 2023: NLSIU Bengaluru Increases Seat Intake for BA LLB, LLM Programmes

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    How to Download CLAT Answer Key 2023?

    CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key is available on the official website. To download the Answer Key candidates can click on the link available on the homepage

    How to Calculate Marks using CLAT 2023 Answer Key?

    According to the CLAT 2023 Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be awarded to every correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 will be for every incorrect answer. To calculate the CLAT 2023 marks students can follow the below format CLAT marks = Total number of correct answers - (Total number of incorrect answers X 0.25)

    What is a good score in CLAT 2023?

    Candidates who wish to seek admissions in the top NLUs must have secured a minimum of 100-105 marks. A good score in CLAT 2023 should be anything from 95+.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories