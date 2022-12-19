CLAT 2023: Provisional Answer Key Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Objection Link Today

CLAT 2023 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test 2023 on December 18, 2022. The examination was conducted by CLAT consortium 2023 across 127 exam centres in the country. With the exams concluding, the CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key and link to raise objections have also been issued. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2023 Exams can check here the Master Question Booklet for CLAT 2023 UG, Provisional Answer Key for CLAT 2023 UG, Master Question Booklet for CLAT 2023 PG, and Provisional Answer Key for CLAT 2023 PG.

The CLAT 2023 Answer Key has been released for the UG and PG programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the UG entrance exams can check the UG Answer Key and those who have appeared for the PG exams can check the CLAT PG Answer Key 2023 through the link available on the website.

According to the official notification released by CLAT Consortium 2023 the portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022. Students can visit the website and check the master question paper and the provisional answer key. The last date for students to raise objections against the CLAT Consortium Answer Key is December 20, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Official Notification: Click Here

CLAT 2023 Objection Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key and Objection Window Schedule

Event Date Release of CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key December 19, 2022 CLAT 2023 Objection Window Open December 19, 2022 Last date to submit Answer Key Objections December 20, 2022 CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key December 24, 2022

According to the official notification released, four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023 Exam. Students who have appeared for the exams can tally the question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet.

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key - Objection Window

The CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key objection window will open at 9 AM. Candidates can follow the given steps to raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Provisional Answer Key objection link

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Click on the Question and the objection link given and submit the objections with the supporting documents

Step 5: Submit the fee based on the number of objections raised

Step 6: Click on the final submission

CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Fee

Students raising objections against the CLAT UG and PG Answer Key 2023 need to submit a fee of Rs. 1,000/- for each objection. If the objection is found to be valid and sustained, the fee will be refunded to the students.

