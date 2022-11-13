CLAT 2023 Registration Window To Close Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Know Updates Here

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conclude the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registration today on 13th November 2022. Candidates willing to appear for CLAT 2023 can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Also, a direct link to fill CLAT application form 2023 has been given below.

As per the CLAT 2023 schedule, the law entrance exam will be held on 18th December 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode in around 130 test centres across the country. Candidates who qualify in the CLAT 2023 will be eligible for admission into the 5 Year Integrated LLB course and LLM courses available at 22 NLUs.

CLAT 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

CLAT Application Form 2023 Tweet

Today is the last day to register for the CLAT 2023. Hurry - complete your registration before the close of day and prepare for admissions to the best legal institutions of the country!



Visit https://t.co/mhdoIqYbuN to complete your registration now! #law #clat #clat2023 pic.twitter.com/YsWvYGDiHX — Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) (@ConsortiumNLUs) November 13, 2022

How To Fill out CLAT Application Form 2023?

The application form of CLAT will be available in online mode. To complete the CLAT 2023 registration, candidates will also have to pay the application fee of Rs. 4,000 (general category) whereas those belonging to SC/ST/BPL have to pay Rs. 3,500. Go through the steps to know how to apply for CLAT 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - CLAT official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the registration link.

3rd Step - Now, enter the required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

4th Step - Login by using the newly generated ID and password.

5th Step - Fill up the form upload the documents and pay the application fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the CLAT application form.

What After CLAT 2023 Registration Window Closes?

Once the registration window closes for CLAT, the Consortium of National Law Universities will release the admit card of CLAT 2023 for all the registered candidates. As per the updates, the CLAT admit card is generally released around ten days before the law entrance exam. However, as of now, the officials have not yet announced any date. Once released, candidates will be able to download CLAT admit card 2023 in online mode at the official website.

