CLAT 2023 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Registrations: The CLAT 2023 Registration window will close tomorrow. As per the dates given, the last date for students to submit their CLAT 2023 Exam registration and application process is November 13, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate LLB programmes can complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.

CLAT 2023 Exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has also released sample papers for candidates to prepare for the CLAT 2023 exams. Those who have passed their qualifying exams and those appearing for the same are eligible to appear for the CLAT 2023 exams.

The CLAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Along with the link given here, students can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the CLAT 2023 examination registrations.

CLAT 2023 Registrations Process

The CLAT 2023 Registration is completely online. In order for students to apply for the CLAT 2023 exams, students need to visit the official website and enter their registration credentials in the link given. Follow the steps given below to complete the CLAT 2023 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT official website

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Fill in the CLAT 2023 application form and submit the application fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

