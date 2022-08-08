CLAT 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CLAT 2023 Registrations: Law aspirants interested in appearing for the CLAT 2023 Exams can begin the registration process for the entrance exam from today onwards. The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the application process for the CLAT 2023 examinations. Students who wish to apply for five year integrated undergraduate and postgraduate Law programmes can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process for the exams.

According to the schedule released, the last date for students to complete the CLAT 2023 Registration and application process is November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The link for students to complete the CLAT 2023 Registrations is available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CLAT 2023 Registrations through the direct link provided below.

Who can apply for CLAT 2023

CLAT 2023 examinations are conducted for the admissions to the Integrated Law programmes offered in the participating NLU’s. Candidates who apply must have completed class 12 with a minimum of 45% in case of General Category or 40% in case of reserved category students.

However candidates applying for the PG programmes must have completed their Law UG with minimum of 50% in case of General category students and 45% in case of reserved category students.

CLAT 2023 Registration and Application

The CLAT 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website. Students interested in applying are required to visit the website and complete the registrations under the CLAT 2023 link provided.

Step 1: Visi the official website for CLAT

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 link provided

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Login with the details to complete the CLAT 2023 applications

Step 5: Upload all documents and submit CLAT 2023 application fee

Step 6: Click on final submission tab

CLAT 2023 Examinations

The CLAT 2023 exams will be conducted in the online mode on December 18, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the online mode with 150 questions each carrying 1 mark. A negative marking of 0.25 will be applicable for every incorrect answer. The exams will be conducted across various exam centres for a duration of 2 hours. Students will be required to answer questions from sections such as English Language, Current Affairs - General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

