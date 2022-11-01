CLAT 2024 Exam Schedule Announced: Entrance Test in December 2023

CLAT 2024: As per the latest notification released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the CLAT 2024 examinations will be conducted in December 2023 for the 5-year Integrated BA LLB, and LLM Programmes for the 2024-25 Academic year.

CLAT 2024 examinations will be conducted for the admissions to the law programmes offered in the 22 participating NLUs. The registration and other details for CLAT 2024 will be announced on the official website after the 2023 examination schedule concludes.

Those candidates who appear for the CLAT 2023 exams and are unable to secure admission and fresh applicants after their qualifying exams will be eligible to apply for CLAT 2024 examinations.

CLAT 2023

The CLAT 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The last date for students to submit their applications for the CLAT 2023 examinations is November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be made available online after the registration and application process concludes.

CLAT 2023 Registration Process

The Link for students to register for the CLAT 2023 examinations is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To complete the registrations, candidates need to visit the official website and enter the required details in the link given following which they can complete the online application form.

The CLAT 2023 Registration and Application form has to be completed online mode only. The registrations will be considered successful only after candidates complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

Details regarding the exam centre shift and other details will be mentioned on the CLAT 2023 admit card which will also be available online. Students can login using the registration credentials to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

