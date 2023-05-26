CLAT 2024 in December 2023, Registration Dates To Release Soon

CLAT 2024: The Executive Committee and Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam 2024 date. According to the official notification, the examination authority will conduct the CLAT 2024 exam on December 3, 2023. Students who are interested in applying for the CLAT exams can fill out the application form by entering the required details from the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 exam date official press release - Direct Link (Click Here)

The Executive Committee and Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities also informed that the details regarding the CLAT syllabus, application and the counselling process will be released soon on the official website. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

What is the eligibility criteria for CLAT 2024?

Candidates who are appearing for the CLAT 2024 examinations can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Eligibility criteria UG-CLAT PG-CLAT

Education qualification Class 12 or equivalent exam with at least 45% marks Graduation in Law (3-year LLB or 5-year LLB) with at least 50% aggregate marks

How to apply for the CLAT 2024 Exam?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Create an account by entering the required login details such as name, email id, phone number

Step 3: Now, click on the application form link available on the homepage

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents as required and submit the form

Step 5: Go through the form and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Make the online payment of the application fee and then submit the CLAT 2024 application form

