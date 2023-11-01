CLAT 2024 Registration Ends in 3 Days, Check Participating NLUs and Seats Here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has commenced the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who wish to register for the law entrance exam can apply at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to register for CLAT 2024 is November 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, the consortium released the fourth set of CLAT sample papers 2024 on October 30, 2023. Only those candidates who have registered can get access to the sample papers. CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, in offline mode at more than 130 CLAT exam centres across the country.

How To Register for CLAT 2024?

Candidates cannot fill out the application form in any other mode. Also, the application fees payment has to be done via online mode, using net banking, credit card or debit card options. To fill up the form, they need to follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: Now, click on register and enter all the asked details

Step 4: Login with mobile number and password

Step 5: Fill in the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the CLAT application form and take a printout of it for future references

Participating National Law Universities in CLAT 2024

As per updates, only National Law University Delhi and NLU Meghalaya are not participating for CLAT as they conduct separate entrance exams. The list of NLUs can be checked below:

NLUs CLAT Seats National Law School of India University, Bangalore 240 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar 172 National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad 147 Chanakya National Law University, Patna 138 National Law Institute University, Bhopal 125 Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla 180 West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata 132 National Law University, Jodhpur 120 Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur 180 Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow 176 Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala 180 National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi 60 National Law University Odisha, Cuttack 180 National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi 120 National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati 60 Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam 120 Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy 120 Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai 100 Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur 120 Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad 120 Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU) 120 Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Haryana 120 GNLU Silvassa Campus 49 NLU Tripura 60

