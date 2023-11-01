CLAT 2024 Registration Ends in 3 Days, Check Participating NLUs and Seats Here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has commenced the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who wish to register for the law entrance exam can apply at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to register for CLAT 2024 is November 3, 2023.
Meanwhile, the consortium released the fourth set of CLAT sample papers 2024 on October 30, 2023. Only those candidates who have registered can get access to the sample papers. CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, in offline mode at more than 130 CLAT exam centres across the country.
CLAT 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
How To Register for CLAT 2024?
Candidates cannot fill out the application form in any other mode. Also, the application fees payment has to be done via online mode, using net banking, credit card or debit card options. To fill up the form, they need to follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024
Step 3: Now, click on register and enter all the asked details
Step 4: Login with mobile number and password
Step 5: Fill in the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees
Step 6: Submit the CLAT application form and take a printout of it for future references
Participating National Law Universities in CLAT 2024
As per updates, only National Law University Delhi and NLU Meghalaya are not participating for CLAT as they conduct separate entrance exams. The list of NLUs can be checked below:
|
NLUs
|
CLAT Seats
|
National Law School of India University, Bangalore
|
240
|
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
|
172
|
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad
|
147
|
Chanakya National Law University, Patna
|
138
|
National Law Institute University, Bhopal
|
125
|
Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
|
180
|
West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata
|
132
|
National Law University, Jodhpur
|
120
|
Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
|
180
|
Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
|
176
|
Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala
|
180
|
National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
|
60
|
National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
|
180
|
National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi
|
120
|
National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati
|
60
|
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam
|
120
|
Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy
|
120
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
|
100
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
|
120
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
|
120
|
Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU)
|
120
|
Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Haryana
|
120
|
GNLU Silvassa Campus
|
49
|
NLU Tripura
|
60
