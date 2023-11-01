  1. Home
CLAT 2024 Registration Ends in 3 Days, Check Participating NLUs and Seats Here

CLAT 2024: Candidates who have not yet registered for CLAT must do so by November 3. Candidates who wish to register for the law entrance exam can apply at the official website:  consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check participating NLUs and seats here

Updated: Nov 1, 2023 15:48 IST
CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has commenced the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who wish to register for the law entrance exam can apply at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to register for CLAT 2024 is November 3, 2023. 

Meanwhile, the consortium released the fourth set of CLAT sample papers 2024 on October 30, 2023. Only those candidates who have registered can get access to the sample papers. CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, in offline mode at more than 130 CLAT exam centres across the country. 

CLAT 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How To Register for CLAT 2024?

Candidates cannot fill out the application form in any other mode. Also, the application fees payment has to be done via online mode, using net banking, credit card or debit card options. To fill up the form, they need to follow the steps provided below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: Now, click on register and enter all the asked details 

Step 4: Login with mobile number and password 

Step 5: Fill in the form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the CLAT application form and take a printout of it for future references 

Participating National Law Universities in CLAT 2024

As per updates, only National Law University Delhi and NLU Meghalaya are not participating for CLAT as they conduct separate entrance exams. The list of NLUs can be checked below: 

NLUs

CLAT Seats

National Law School of India University, Bangalore

240

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

172

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad

147

Chanakya National Law University, Patna

138

National Law Institute University, Bhopal

125

Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla

180

West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata

132

National Law University, Jodhpur

120

Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur

180

Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

176

Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala

180

National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi

60

National Law University Odisha, Cuttack

180

National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi

120

National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati

60

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam

120

Tamil Nadu National Law School, Trichy

120

Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai

100

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

120

Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad

120

Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur (MPDNLU)

120

Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Haryana

120

GNLU Silvassa Campus

49

NLU Tripura

60

