CLAT 2026 Counselling: First Merit List to be Released on Jan 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Allotment Result Here

The Consortium of NLUs will release the CLAT 2026 Counselling first merit list on January 7, 2026, at the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The list is for candidates who registered online for counselling. The consortium will release separate lists for each NLU.

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Counselling first merit list on January 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check for the first allotment list at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The consortium will release the CLAT 2026 counselling first merit list separately for each NLU. Candidates who registered online for the counselling will be able to participate in the counselling. 

Candidates who are offered placement in the merit list will need to continue with the counselling process by choosing to either freeze, float, or withdraw their seat. They will further need to pay to confirm freeze and float options. The admissions will be held between January 7 to 15, 2026 against the first merit list.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important highlights of the CLAT 2026 answer key: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CLAT 2026 First Merit List
Exam name  Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
Board name  Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Stream  Law 
Programmes  5-year integrated LLB LLM
Levels  Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
Exam date  December 7, 2025
First merit list release date  January 7, 2026

How to check CLAT 2026 Counselling First Merit List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CLAT 2026 Counselling First Merit List online: 

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. In the login window, enter your mobile number and password and submit
  3. The CLAT 2026 Counselling first allotment list will appear 
  4. Check your status and download for future reference. 
