CLAT 2026 Counselling: First Merit List to be Released on Jan 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Allotment Result Here

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Counselling first merit list on January 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check for the first allotment list at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The consortium will release the CLAT 2026 counselling first merit list separately for each NLU. Candidates who registered online for the counselling will be able to participate in the counselling.

Candidates who are offered placement in the merit list will need to continue with the counselling process by choosing to either freeze, float, or withdraw their seat. They will further need to pay to confirm freeze and float options. The admissions will be held between January 7 to 15, 2026 against the first merit list.