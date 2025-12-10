RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Today: Download Set Wise Answer Key PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 10, 2025, 09:47 IST

The CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key will be available on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in today. Check your answers easily with the PDF download link here

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Key Points

  • CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF to be released on the official website today, December 10
  • CLAT 2026 answer key objection window to open at 5 PM today, December 10
  • Last date for candidates to submit objections on CLAT 2026 provisional answer key is December 12

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key:  The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF today, December 10, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released by 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam can download the answer key PDF through the link available on the official website. 

Along with the provisional answer key, the Consortium will also activate the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the questions or the provisional answer key can do so through the designated portal. The CLAT 2026 objection window will also open simultaneously at 5 PM. Candidates can raise objections until 5 PM on December 12, 2025. 

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key PDF will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to download the provisional answer key and raise objections. 

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here (Available at 5 PM)

How to Download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key

The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the answer key PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 answer key link

Step 3: Click on UG/ PG

Step 4: The Answer Key PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference

Steps to Raise Objections on CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key

The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key objection window will open at 5 PM on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT objection window

Step 3: Login with the login credentials

Step 4: CLick on the question number and the objection link

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key LIVE: Download NLU Set Wise (A, B, C, D) Answer Key PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in



