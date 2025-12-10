CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Today: Download Set Wise Answer Key PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

News

The CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key will be available on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in today. Check your answers easily with the PDF download link here

Key Points CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF to be released on the official website today, December 10

CLAT 2026 answer key objection window to open at 5 PM today, December 10

Last date for candidates to submit objections on CLAT 2026 provisional answer key is December 12

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF today, December 10, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be released by 5 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam can download the answer key PDF through the link available on the official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Consortium will also activate the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the questions or the provisional answer key can do so through the designated portal. The CLAT 2026 objection window will also open simultaneously at 5 PM. Candidates can raise objections until 5 PM on December 12, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key PDF will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to download the provisional answer key and raise objections. CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Official Notification - Click Here CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here (Available at 5 PM) How to Download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key The CLAT 2026 provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the answer key PDF Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026 Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2026 answer key link Step 3: Click on UG/ PG Step 4: The Answer Key PDF will be displayed Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference Steps to Raise Objections on CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key