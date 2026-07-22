CLAT 2027 Date Released, Exam on December 6, Applications Begin on August 3 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2027: In a latest press release, the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has released the important dates related to the CLAT 2027. Candidates can check the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 in the notice. According to the notice, the exam will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2026. The applications for the exam will begin on August 3, 2026, and will close on October 31, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The press release reads, “The online application portal for CLAT 2027 will be operational from 3rd August, 2026 and will remain open until 31st October, 2026, which is the last date for submission of applications.”

CLAT 2027: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the CLAT 2027 here: