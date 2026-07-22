CLAT 2027 Date Released, Exam on December 6, Applications Begin on August 3 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
The CNLUs has announced that the CLAT 2027 will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2026. The applications will be held from August 3 to October 31, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.
CLAT 2027: In a latest press release, the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has released the important dates related to the CLAT 2027. Candidates can check the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 in the notice. According to the notice, the exam will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2026. The applications for the exam will begin on August 3, 2026, and will close on October 31, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.
The press release reads, “The online application portal for CLAT 2027 will be operational from 3rd August, 2026 and will remain open until 31st October, 2026, which is the last date for submission of applications.”
CLAT 2027: Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the CLAT 2027 here:
|Event
|Activity
|Date(s)
|CLAT 2027
|Application Window Opening
|August 3, 2026
|Application Window Closing
|October 31, 2026
|Exam Date
|December 6, 2026
In case of any further details regarding the admission process and CLAT 2027, candidates will be duly notified by the Consortium on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Official Notice: CLAT 2027 Press Release
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.