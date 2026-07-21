CLAT 2027 Notification LIVE: Notification Likely Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Latest Updates

CLAT 2027 Notification: The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) is expected to release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) notification 2027 today, July 22, 2026. The official notification includes key details such as registration start and end date, examination date, eligibility, exam pattern and other information. Students can check and download the notification on the official website of the CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CNLU is expected to release a press release first, following which the official notification will be released. The press release also mentions the examination date and other important details.

How To Download CLAT 2027 Notification?

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2027 Notification”. The official notification will be automatically downloaded. Save it for future reference.

CLAT 2027: Important Dates

The CLAT 2027 holds different eligibility criteria for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate (PG) courses, respectively. Students are advised to thoroughly read the notification and be aware of all the details, eligibility required for admission into their respective programme.

Event Date CLAT 2027 Notification Release Date Likely Today, July 22, 2026 Online Registration Start Date Early August, 2026 (Likely August 1) Admit Card Release date November End CLAT 2027 Exam Date Early December, 2026

CLAT 2027 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1) When Will CLAT 2027 Notification Be Out?