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CLAT 2027 Notification LIVE: Notification Likely Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Latest Updates

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Jul 22, 2026, 15:11 IST

CLAT 2027 Notification LIVE: Notification Likely Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Latest Updates
CLAT 2027 Notification LIVE: Notification Likely Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Latest Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The CLAT 2027 will most likely be out today, July 22, 2026.
  • Students will be able to start registering for UG and PG-CLAT soon on the official website.
  • The examination is likely to be held in December, 2026.

CLAT 2027 Notification: The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) is expected to release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) notification 2027 today, July 22, 2026. The official notification includes key details such as registration start and end date, examination date, eligibility, exam pattern and other information. Students can check and download the notification on the official website of the CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CNLU is expected to release a press release first, following which the official notification will be released. The press release also mentions the examination date and other important details. 

How To Download CLAT 2027 Notification?

  1. Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2027 Notification”. 
  3. The official notification will be automatically downloaded. 
  4. Save it for future reference. 

CLAT 2027: Important Dates

The CLAT 2027 holds different eligibility criteria for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate (PG) courses, respectively. Students are advised to thoroughly read the notification and be aware of all the details, eligibility required for admission into their respective programme. 

Event

Date

CLAT 2027 Notification Release Date

Likely Today, July 22, 2026

Online Registration Start Date

Early August, 2026 (Likely August 1)

Admit Card Release date

November End

CLAT 2027 Exam Date 

Early December, 2026 

CLAT 2027 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1) When Will CLAT 2027 Notification Be Out?

The CNLU is likely to release the CLAT 2027 notification today, July 22, 2026 on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in.

Q2) HowTo Download CLAT 2027 Notification And Register?

Students will be able to download the CLAT 2027 notification on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in. They can apply using their mobile number, password and other details as required. 

Q3) When Will CLAT 2027 Registration Begin?

The CLAT 2027 notification is likely to start in the month of August, 2026, following previous year trends. 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 22, 2026, 15:11 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: When Will CLAT 2027 Notification Be Out?

    The CLAT 2027 notification is most likely to be released today, July 21, 2026 on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 14:09 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Previous Year Question

    Example from past paper- ambiguous question not testing logical reasoning. Multiple answers possible.


    Extract: "An engagement with words is the most captivating, enchanting, and sometimes daunting encounter with the world."


    Question: Which of the following conclusions can be drawn from the above statement?


    (A) Words can be used to manipulate others.
    (B) The power of words should be used carefully.
    (C) Words can capture the atrocities of the world.


    Answer: (D) Words can paint a picture of the world in all its different colours.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 13:25 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Past Paper Examples

    Example from past paper: answer is found verbatim in the question


    Question: What is online defamation, as described in the passage?


    Extract: "Defamation refers to making false statements about someone that harm their reputation. Online defamation includes defamatory statements made on the internet, including social media, blogs, forums, and other online platforms."


    Answer: (B) False statements made on the internet that harm someone's reputation.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:37 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Example From Past Paper

    Example from past paper: Vague question open to interpretation; multiple answers possible
    Paragraph: Relates to Jallianwala Bagh massacre
    Question: Why did General Dyer order to fire on the crowd?
    Answers are (a) To bring the crowd under control; (b) To scatter the crowd; (c) To teach the crowd a lesson (ANSWER); and (d) To enforce the martial law

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:20 IST

    CLAT 2027: PG Test Pattern

    Like the UG test, the PG test is two hours in duration and has 120 mandatory MCQ questions that have to be answered. Each question carries equal weight of 1 mark, with negative marking of 0.25 marks applied for incorrect responses. Unanswered questions are not penalised. However, unlike the UG test, the PG test is not divided into sections. The paper tests all mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and includes Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:08 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Past Paper Questions

    Extract: 'The percentage wise distribution of 8000 cars in four states, between diesel, petrol, and electric cars. State 1 has 15% in the ratio of 3:4:1 (diesel, petrol and electric); State 2 has 20% in the ratio of 5:3:2; State 3 has 30% in the ratio of 4:5:3, and State 4 has 35% in the ratio of 7:5:2.


    Q1. If 45% of the electric cars in State 4 are air conditioned (AC) and remaining are non-AC, what is the number of non-AC cars? Q2 Number of petrol cars in State 2 is how much percentage more than the number of diesel cars in State 1? Q3 What is the ratio of diesel cars in State 4 to electric cars in State 3? Q4 Compute the percentage of total electric cars to total cars in all the States. Q5 What is the difference between number of petrol cars in State 3 and diesel cars in State 1? Q6 What is the average number of diesel cars in all the States?

  • Jul 22, 2026, 12:01 IST

    CLAT 2027: UG Exam Pattern

    The CLAT undergraduate test is two hours in duration and has 120 mandatory multiple choice questions. These questions are divided into five sections: English Language, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. 27 Each question answered correctly earns 1 mark, while a negative mark of 0.25 is applied to incorrect responses. Unanswered questions are not penalised. 


  • Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification LIVE: "No Changes To Syllabus, Pattern", Says CNLU

    "The Governing Body resolved that there will be no changes to the syllabus and pattern/sections of the UG and PG papers in CLAT 2027. The Convenor CLAT 2027 and all paper setters will consider and adopt the suggestions of the CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding question format and quality in a feasible manner," the official notice by CNLU read. 

  • Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Official Website To Download Notification

    Students can download the CLAT 2027 notification on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Jul 22, 2026, 10:54 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: How To Download CLAT 2027 Notification?

    Visit the official website and click on "CLAT 2027 Notification" under the " press releases" section on the homepage. 

    The CLAT 2027 notification will be automatically downloaded. Save it for future reference. 

  • Jul 22, 2026, 10:40 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Notification Releasing Today?

    It is highly likely that the CLAT 2027 notification will be released today, July 22, 2026. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 15:36 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: How Will CLAT 2027 Application Process Look Like?

    The CNLU's official website will show a "CLAT 2027" section where students will be able to apply for the examinationn using their mobile number and password. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:55 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification Live: Legal Education In Hindi?

    The Bar Council of India and the Centre, had recently discussed a 10-year perspective action plan for promoting legal education in Hindi and other Indian languages within the justice delivery system, an official said to news agency IANS. A conference involving legal experts, academicians and officials was conducted by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice with the aim of contributing towards realization of Viksit Bharat 2047 and advancing the idea of equitable access to justice. 


  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:45 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Participating Universities

    Students can download the admission brochure of the 26 National law Universities (NLUs) on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in by clicking on the "Participating Universities" option. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:30 IST

    Will CLAT 2027 Notification Be Out Today?

    Yes, it is highly likely that the CLAT 2027 notification will be released today, July 21, 2026.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:15 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Press Release To Be Out First

    The CNLU will first release a press release, stating the registration and exam dates, following which the detailed notification will be out. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:59 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Marking Scheme

    Candidates must note that one mark will be awarded for correct answers, while 0.25 mark will be deducted for incorrect answers. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:37 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Registration, Exam Dates

    It is highly likely that the CNLU will begin the registration process for CLAT 2027 in August, following its previous year trends. The exam may take place in December after the release of admit cards in November, 2026.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 13:24 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Details Mentioned In CLAT 2027 Notification

    • CLAT 2027 Registration Dates
    • Application fee details
    • Eligibility criteria for UG and PG-CLAT
    • Marking Scheme
    • Admit card Release Date
    • Exam Pattern
    • Syllabus
    • Counselling and admission process
    • List of participating National Law Universities and other institutes

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:34 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Notification Out?

    Students can expect the notification to be released today, July 21, 2026 on the official website of the CNLU. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:14 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification Live: Exam Pattern Differs For UG, PG Slightly

    The exam pattern differs for the CLAT examination conducted for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission into law universities. 


     
     
  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:53 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: Who Releases Notification?

    The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) will release the CLAT 2027 notification, possibly today, July 21, 2026 on its official website. Check direct link to download notification here. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:42 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification Live: How To Apply For CLAT?

    • Visit the official CNLU website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    • Click on the “CLAT 2027 Application form” link on the homepage. 
    • Enter your mobile number, password and select your respective programme.
    • Submit details and documents as required.
    • Your application for the 2027 CLAT will be successfully considered.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:26 IST

    CLAT Notification Live: UG-CLAT Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates applying for the UG-CLAT and belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD are required to score 40 per cent in the 10+2 or an equivalent examination to be eligible for the examination. Other category candidates require 45 per cent marks.


     
  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:25 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: PG-CLAT Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates aiming to apply for for the PG-CLAT require a degree in LL.B. with 50 per cent marks except candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD requiring 45 per cent to be eligible for the examination. 

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:19 IST

    CLAT 2027 Notification: When Will Registration Begin?

    Students can expect the registration process to begin in August, 2026 for both UG-CLAT and PG-CLAT 2026.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:17 IST

    CLAT Notification Live: CLAT Notification Out Today?

    The CLAT 2027 Notification will most likely be released today, July 21, 2026, considering past trends. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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