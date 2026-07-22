CLAT 2027 Notification: "No Changes To Syllabus, Pattern," Says CNLU

The CLAT 2027 notification is likely to be released soon, possibly today, July 22, 2026. The examination will be held for admission into law UG and PG universities across India. In a latest notice shared on July 21, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) said no changes will be implemented in the syllabus and pattern/sections of both UG and PG papers and will follow the previous year pattern for CLAT 2027.

The notice came following the annual meeting of the governing body of CNLU’s held on July 18, 2026. The CNLU has released a CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding question format and quality in a feasible manner, of which, the suggestions need to be considered and adopted by Convenor CLAT 2027 and all paper setters.

“The Governing Body resolved that there will be no changes to the syllabus and pattern/sections of the UG and PG papers in CLAT 2027. The Convenor CLAT 2027 and all paper setters will consider and adopt the suggestions of the CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding question format and quality in a feasible manner,” the official notice read.