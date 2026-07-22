CLAT 2027 Notification: "No Changes To Syllabus, Pattern," Says CNLU
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has issued an official notification detailing its adopted resolutions from the annual meeting held on July 18, 2026. The notice said there will not be any changes in syllabus, pattern/sections.
The CLAT 2027 notification is likely to be released soon, possibly today, July 22, 2026. The examination will be held for admission into law UG and PG universities across India. In a latest notice shared on July 21, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) said no changes will be implemented in the syllabus and pattern/sections of both UG and PG papers and will follow the previous year pattern for CLAT 2027.
The notice came following the annual meeting of the governing body of CNLU’s held on July 18, 2026. The CNLU has released a CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding question format and quality in a feasible manner, of which, the suggestions need to be considered and adopted by Convenor CLAT 2027 and all paper setters.
“The Governing Body resolved that there will be no changes to the syllabus and pattern/sections of the UG and PG papers in CLAT 2027. The Convenor CLAT 2027 and all paper setters will consider and adopt the suggestions of the CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding question format and quality in a feasible manner,” the official notice read.
The consortium has published the report on the official website and has asked feedback and suggestions from experts, students and the wider public till August 31, 2026.
CLAT 2027 Press Release PDF Download Link
How To Download CLAT 2027 Notification?
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Visit the official CLAT website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
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On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2027 Notification”.
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The official notification will be automatically downloaded.
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Save it for future reference.
Recently, The Bar Council of India and the Centre had discussed a 10-year perspective action plan for promoting legal education in Hindi and other Indian languages within the justice delivery system. A conference was organised by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice which involved legal experts, academicians and officials. The meeting aimed to contribute towards realization of Viksit Bharat 2047 and advancing the idea of equitable access to justice.
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