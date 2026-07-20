CLAT 2027 Notification Out Today? Check Exam Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process

CLAT 2027 Notification Release Date: The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) is likely to release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) notification 2027 soon, possibly today, July 20, 2026. Once released, candidates can download the notice and start registering on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students can check the exam pattern, eligibility and application process for the CLAT here.

CLAT 2027 Exam Pattern

The exam pattern differs for the CLAT examination conducted for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission into law universities.. Students appearing for the UG-CLAT will be required to possess skills in comprehension and reasoning, while ensuring they are familiar with the current affairs. The examination will be held for a duration of 120 minutes for 120 questions, each carrying one mark. The CNLU will deduct 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The subjects include English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge,Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.