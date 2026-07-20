CLAT 2027 Notification Out Today? Check Exam Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process
The CLAT 2027 notification will most likely be released today, July 20, 2026 for UG and PG law admissions. Students can check the exam pattern, eligibility and registration process for the CLAT 2027 here.
CLAT 2027 Notification Release Date: The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) is likely to release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) notification 2027 soon, possibly today, July 20, 2026. Once released, candidates can download the notice and start registering on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students can check the exam pattern, eligibility and application process for the CLAT here.
CLAT 2027 Exam Pattern
The exam pattern differs for the CLAT examination conducted for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission into law universities.. Students appearing for the UG-CLAT will be required to possess skills in comprehension and reasoning, while ensuring they are familiar with the current affairs. The examination will be held for a duration of 120 minutes for 120 questions, each carrying one mark. The CNLU will deduct 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The subjects include English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge,Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.
The PG-CLAT is conducted with objective-type questions instead of multiple choice questions, while the remaining exam pattern remains the same as UG-CLAT.
CLAT 2027 Important Dates
The CNLU will most likely start the registration process for the CLAT 2027 in August, 2026, following the release of the notification. The examination is expected to be conducted in December, 2026.
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Event
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Date
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Exam Name
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CLAT 2027
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CLAT 2027 Notification Release Date
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Expected Today, July 20, 2026
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Online Registration Start Date
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Early August, 2026
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Registration End Date
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Mid-November 2026
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Admit Card Release date
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November End
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CLAT 2027 Exam Date
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Early December, 2026
CLAT 2027 Eligibility
Candidates applying for the UG-CLAT and belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD are required to score 40 per cent in the 10+2 or an equivalent examination to be eligible for the examination. Other category candidates require 45 per cent marks.
Those aiming for the PG-CLAT require a degree in LL.B. with 50 per cent marks except candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD requiring 45 per cent to be eligible for the examination.
CLAT 2027 Application Process
- Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Click on the “CLAT 2027 Registration” link on the homepage.
- Enter your mobile number, password and select your respective programme.
- Submit details and documents as required.
- Your application for the 2027 CLAT will be successfully considered.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.