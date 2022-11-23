CLAT Admit Card 2023 Soon, Download Hall Tickets at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Expected Date Here

CLAT Admit Card 2023 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will issue the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 admit card soon. Registered candidates can download CLAT admit card 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to reports, the CLAT admit card is expected to be released by the first week of December 2022 in online mode.

Candidates will be able to download the CLAT hall ticket 2022 by using their mobile number and password. As per the schedule released, the CLAT 2023 will be conducted on 18th December 2022 in offline mode in around 130 test centres across the country. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for law entrance exam without their CLAT admit card.

How To Download CLAT Admit Card 2023?

The admit card for the Common Law Entrance Exam 2023 will be available for download in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the CLAT hall ticket 2023. They can go through the steps to know how to download the CLAT admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.

3rd Step - Now, click on CLAT admit card.

4th Step - Login with mobile number and password.

5th Step - The hall ticket for CLAT will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on CLAT Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the hall ticket of CLAT, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. As per the past updates, the CLAT admit card 2023 will likley to have the following information -

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Roll Number

Application Number

Passport size photograph

Signature

CLAT exam centre

Address of exam centre

CLAT exam date

Reporting time

What To Do In Case of Any Discrepancies in CLAT Admit Card 2023?

In case of any error in the admit card for CLAT 2023, candidates will have to contact the exam authorities immediately. The consortium provides a helpdesk to listen to all queries regarding CLAT exam. If they find any discrepancy, then they can e-mail at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or contact at 08047162020 (10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

