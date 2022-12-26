CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Opens Today, Know Steps To File Grievances Here

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has activated the window to raise objections in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) final answer key today - December 26, 2023. Candidates can file their CLAT grievances regarding the final answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To file the grievance against CLAT 2023 final answer key and conduct of exam, candidates need to login to their respective accounts.

They can file objections against CLAT final answer key till December 29, 2022. The officials have formed a grievance redressal committee to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have. Earlier, the CLAT final answer key 2023 and result was released on December 22 and 23 respectively in online mode.

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To File Grievances Against CLAT Final Answer Key 2023?

The facility to submit CLAT final answer key grievances is only open to those candidates who have raised objections against the CLAT 2023 question paper and final answer key. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to raise objections against CLAT final answer key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CLAT - consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.

3rd Step - On the new page, login by using mobile number and password.

4th Step - Click - Submit Grievance tab and state the nature of the grievance.

5th Step - Also, describe the grievances within 1,000 characters with supporting documents.

6th Step - Now, submit the declaration form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Candidates must note that, once the objection window closes, no further grievances regarding CLAT final answer key 2023 will be considered. Also, the grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered. Soon after this, the officials will commence the CLAT counselling 2023.

Also Read: CLAT Result 2023: Abhinav Somani, Gnanankith J A secure AIR 1 in UG Exam, Get Complete Result Data Here