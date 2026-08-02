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CLAT Registration 2027 Begins Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Exam Date

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 12:45 IST

CLAT Registration 2027 begins on August 3 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check the direct application link, eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee, documents required and CLAT exam schedule.

CLAT Registration 2027 Begins Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Exam Date
CLAT Registration 2027 Begins Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Exam Date
Register for Result Updates

CLAT Registration 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs will begin the CLAT 2027 registration process tomorrow, August 3, 2026, on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission to 5 year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes offered by participating National Law Universities can complete the online application once the registration window opens. The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026.

The registration window will remain open until October 31, 2026. Aspirants are advised to complete the application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The Consortium has also invited feedback on the examination pattern through an expert committee, though the current registration schedule remains unchanged.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Event

Date

Registration Begins

August 3, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 31, 2026

Admit Card Release

Expected in November 2026

CLAT 2027 Exam Date

December 6, 2026

Result Declaration

Expected in December 2026

How to Apply for CLAT 2027?

  1. Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  2. Click on the CLAT 2027 Registration link.
  3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  4. Log in with the generated credentials.
  5. Fill in the personal, academic and communication details.
  6. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
  7. Pay the application fee online.
  8. Submit the application form.
  9. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria

For UG (5-Year Integrated LLB)

  • Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board
  • General/OBC/PwD/NRI candidates should have secured at least 45% marks
  • SC/ST candidates require a minimum of 40% marks
  • Candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination in 2027 are also eligible to apply

For PG (LLM)

  • Applicants must possess an LLB degree or an equivalent qualification
  • General category candidates should have secured at least 50% marks
  • SC/ST candidates require 45% marks

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

The application fee is expected to remain:

  • General/OBC/PwD/NRI: Rs 4,000
  • SC/ST/BPL: Rs 3,500

Additional charges may apply for optional previous year’s question papers or other services. Candidates should verify the final fee details while filling out the application form.

Documents Required for CLAT Registration

  • Passport-size photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets (or graduation details for PG)
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Valid email ID and mobile number
  • Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI for fee payment

CLAT 2027 Exam Pattern

For the UG programme, the examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions covering:

  • English Language
  • Current Affairs and General Knowledge
  • Legal Reasoning
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Quantitative Techniques

The examination duration will be 2 hours, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 12:45 IST

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