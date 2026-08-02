CLAT Registration 2027 Begins Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Exam Date

CLAT Registration 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs will begin the CLAT 2027 registration process tomorrow, August 3, 2026, on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission to 5 year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes offered by participating National Law Universities can complete the online application once the registration window opens. The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026.

The registration window will remain open until October 31, 2026. Aspirants are advised to complete the application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The Consortium has also invited feedback on the examination pattern through an expert committee, though the current registration schedule remains unchanged.