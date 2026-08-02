CLAT Registration 2027 Begins Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee and Exam Date
CLAT Registration 2027 begins on August 3 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check the direct application link, eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee, documents required and CLAT exam schedule.
CLAT Registration 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs will begin the CLAT 2027 registration process tomorrow, August 3, 2026, on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission to 5 year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes offered by participating National Law Universities can complete the online application once the registration window opens. The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026.
The registration window will remain open until October 31, 2026. Aspirants are advised to complete the application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The Consortium has also invited feedback on the examination pattern through an expert committee, though the current registration schedule remains unchanged.
CLAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Registration Begins
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August 3, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 31, 2026
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Admit Card Release
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Expected in November 2026
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CLAT 2027 Exam Date
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December 6, 2026
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Result Declaration
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Expected in December 2026
How to Apply for CLAT 2027?
- Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Click on the CLAT 2027 Registration link.
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Log in with the generated credentials.
- Fill in the personal, academic and communication details.
- Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the application form.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria
For UG (5-Year Integrated LLB)
- Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board
- General/OBC/PwD/NRI candidates should have secured at least 45% marks
- SC/ST candidates require a minimum of 40% marks
- Candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination in 2027 are also eligible to apply
For PG (LLM)
- Applicants must possess an LLB degree or an equivalent qualification
- General category candidates should have secured at least 50% marks
- SC/ST candidates require 45% marks
CLAT 2027 Application Fee
The application fee is expected to remain:
- General/OBC/PwD/NRI: Rs 4,000
- SC/ST/BPL: Rs 3,500
Additional charges may apply for optional previous year’s question papers or other services. Candidates should verify the final fee details while filling out the application form.
Documents Required for CLAT Registration
- Passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets (or graduation details for PG)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Valid email ID and mobile number
- Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI for fee payment
CLAT 2027 Exam Pattern
For the UG programme, the examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions covering:
- English Language
- Current Affairs and General Knowledge
- Legal Reasoning
- Logical Reasoning
- Quantitative Techniques
The examination duration will be 2 hours, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.