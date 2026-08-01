CMA December 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 4, Apply at icmai.in
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the deadline to register for admission, registration, and enrollment to the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the December 2026 session till August 4, 2026. Candidates can apply online on the official website at icmai.in.
CMA December 2026 Registration: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the deadline to register for admission, registration, and enrollment to the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the December 2026 session. According to the revised schedule, the last date to register online is August 4, 2026. Candidates can apply online on the official website at icmai.in.
Earlier, the deadline to apply online was July 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the registration deadline to not miss out on applying for all three courses.
How to register for CMA December 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for CMA December 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at icmai.in
- Click the ‘Admission’ tab
- Click ‘Apply’ of the desired course
- Create a login account
- Fill the required personal and academic details
- Upload documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Eligibility and Course-Wise Requirements
To apply for ICMAI CMA December 2026 exam, candidates will need to satisfy the mentioned eligibility criteria:
- Students who have passed or appeared for their Class 12 board exam.
- Must have cleared the Foundation course or hold a recognised graduate degree for CMA Intermediate.
- Must have successfully cleared both groups of CMA Intermediate for CMA Final.
- Satisfy individual eligibility criteria for all three courses
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.