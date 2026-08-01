CMA December 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 4, Apply at icmai.in

CMA December 2026 Registration: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the deadline to register for admission, registration, and enrollment to the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the December 2026 session. According to the revised schedule, the last date to register online is August 4, 2026. Candidates can apply online on the official website at icmai.in.

Earlier, the deadline to apply online was July 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the registration deadline to not miss out on applying for all three courses.

How to register for CMA December 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for CMA December 2026 online: