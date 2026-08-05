CMA Topper List 2026: Check ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermdiate and Final Toppers List and Top 10 Rank Holders

CMA June 2026 Toppers List: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the CMA June 2026 session results. The results have been announced for the intermediate and final examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the June 2026 session exams can visit the official website to check the results and download the scorecard.

To download the individual CMA June 2026 Inter and Final Result scorecard, students must visit the official website icmai.in and log in with their roll number and registration number. As per the statistics provided, a total of 10,897 passed the intermediate exams in both groups, and 4,337 candidates passed the CMA Final exams in both groups.

CMA final and intermediate toppers list has also been announced. Raunak Jain topped the CMA Intermediate June 2026 session exams, and Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli topped the CMA Final June 2026 exam.