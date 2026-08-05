CMA Topper List 2026: Check ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermdiate and Final Toppers List and Top 10 Rank Holders
CMA Inter and Final Topper List 2026 has been issued online. Raunak Jain topped the CMA Intermediate June 2026 session exams, and Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli topped the CMA Final June 2026 exam.
CMA June 2026 Toppers List: Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the CMA June 2026 session results. The results have been announced for the intermediate and final examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the June 2026 session exams can visit the official website to check the results and download the scorecard.
To download the individual CMA June 2026 Inter and Final Result scorecard, students must visit the official website icmai.in and log in with their roll number and registration number. As per the statistics provided, a total of 10,897 passed the intermediate exams in both groups, and 4,337 candidates passed the CMA Final exams in both groups.
CMA final and intermediate toppers list has also been announced. Raunak Jain topped the CMA Intermediate June 2026 session exams, and Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli topped the CMA Final June 2026 exam.
CMA June 2026 Intermediate Rank List - Click Here
CMA June 2026 Final Rank List - Click Here
ICMAI CMA June 2026 Intermediate Result Statistics
The overall pass percentage for both groups is 19.68%. Check below the statistics of the performance of candidates in the CMA June 2026 intermediate exams.
|
|
Candidates appeared for
|
No of candidates appeared
|
No of candidates passed
|
% of pass
|
I
|
Group-I only
|
28,471
|
6,813
|
23.93
|
II
|
Group-II only
|
17,488
|
5,358
|
30.64
|
III
|
Both Groups
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Passed in either one of the groups
|
10,897
|
1397
|
12.82
|
|
Passed Both Groups
|
10,897
|
2,144
|
19.68
CMA June 2026 Final Result Statistics
CMA June 2026 final result has recorded an overall pass percentage of 32.97%. Check the group-wise performance here.
|
|
Candidates appeared for
|
No of candidates appeared
|
No of candidates passed
|
% of pass
|
I
|
Group-III only
|
10,474
|
3,165
|
30.22
|
II
|
Group-IV only
|
5,393
|
2,384
|
44.21
|
III
|
Both Groups
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Passed in either one of the groups
|
4,337
|
702
|
16.19
|
|
Passed Both Groups
|
4,337
|
1,430
|32.97
CMA June 2026 Intermediate Toppers List
This year, Raunak Jain topped the CMA Intermediate June 2026 session exams. Three female students have secured a spot in the top 10. Check the top 10 student list below.
|
Candidate Name
|
Rank
|
Raunak Jain
|
1
|
Mohit Das
|
2
|
Kantala Prashanth Reddy
|
3
|
Harsh Sunit Jain
|
4
|
Tarak Sai Ram P
|
4
|
Purvansh Baldi
|
5
|
Vinod Sahu
|
6
|
Diyakumari Jagdishbhai Khalasi
|
7
|
Gunturi Pujitha
|
8
|
Preya Bazaz
|
8
|
Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy
|
9
|
Muflila Sereen
|
10
CMA June 2026 Final Toppers List
This year, Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli secured the top rank in the CMA Final examination. The list of top 10 students below.
|
Candidate Name
|
Rank
|
Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli
|
1
|
Rahul Kailas Bhoir
|
2
|
Vannemreddy Hemanth
|
3
|
Gurkirat Singh Bhangu
|
4
|
Chorawala Prathamkumar Nileshkumar
|
5
|
Vishakha Agarwal
|
6
|
Gadamsetti Pavan Naga Sai
|
7
|
Jugeendra Sainadharao Potnuru
|
8
|
Aditya Bhaskar Iyer
|
9
|
Samayamantula Mani Sahasra
|
10
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.