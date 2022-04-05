CMAT 2022 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

CMAT 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the CMAT 2022 Admit Card on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the CMAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of CMAT to download the hall ticket for the exams.

The CMAT-2022 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 9 April 2022 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM. To download the CMAT 2022 admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the CMAT 2022 hall ticket link.

The CMAT 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link provided here to download the CMAT 2022 admit card.

CMAT 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

Steps to download CMAT 2022 Admit Card

The CMAT 2022 Admit Card will be released on the official website of NTA CMAT 2022. To download the CMAT 2022 admit card students need to visit the official website and enter the CMAT 2022 Registration details in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to download the CMAT 2022 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the CMAT official website

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2022 Admit Card link given

Step 3: Enter the CMAT 2022 Registration Number and password in the link provided

Step 4: The CMAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CMAT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

CMAT 2022 Admit Card details

The NTA CMAT 2022 Admit Card will include the details of the candidates along with the exam day guidelines. The CMAT 2022 Admit Card will include details such as the Candidates name and roll number, the name of the examination, exam centre name and address, reporting time to exam centre, duration of the exam and the exam day guidelines.

Also Read: CBSE Board Result 2022: Term 1 Exam to have 30% Weightage, Term 2 of 70% Weightage, Get Details Here