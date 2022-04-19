CMAT 2022 Answer Key (OUT): NTA releases CMAT Answer Key, Raise Objections by 21st April at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2022 Answer Key (OUT): Finally, after being delayed by a week, CMAT 2022 Answer Key has been released today – 19th April 2022. NTA released the Common Management Admission Test - CMAT 2022 answer key for the recently held MBA entrance examination today afternoon on its official website. Candidates should note that this is the provisional answer key for CMAT 2022 exam which was held in Computer-based Mode on 9th April 2022. Candidates can download the CMAT Answer Key 2022 by logging onto the exam portal – cmat.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has also been provided below:

Download CMAT 2022 Answer Key – Direct Link (Available Now)

CMAT 2022 Objection Window Open

Along with the release of CMAT 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority has also opened the CMAT 2022 objection window during which candidates will be able to challenge the answer key, in case they find any errors or discrepancies. The CMAT 2022 answer key challenge window will be available until 21st April 2022 upto 11:50 AM. During this window, candidates will be able to challenge the CMAT 2022 answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of â?¹200/- through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

The official notice about CMAT 2022 objection window released by NTA also notes that the "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.” If any of the challenges or objections raised against CMAT 2022 answer key are found to be correct the same would be accepted and a revised answer key will be released in accordance with that.

How to check CMAT 2022 Answer Key online?

Like all other important aspects of CMAT 2022 entrance exam, the answer key for the MBA test has also been published online. The detailed step-wise procedure to download it has been explained below:

Step 7: Click on it to access and download CMAT 2022 provisional answer key Step 8: Download the answer key and save it on your device

After the completion of the CMAT 2022 Answer key objection window, NTA will declare the CMAT 2022 Results. So far, NTA has not notified any specific date or time for the declaration of CMAT Result 2022.

