CMAT 2023 Admit Card Likely to Release Today, Check How to Download Here

CMAT 2023 Admit Card Expected Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) today i.e. March 23, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in CMAT 2023 exam can download the CMAT 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. They will require the log in credentials to access the hall ticket.

The candidates must note that the authorities have not announced the CMAT 2023 exam date or CMAT 2023 Admit card release date yet. However, the exam is expected to be conducted in April 2023. As per the information bulletin, the CMAT 2023 exam will have a duration of 3 hours (180 minutes). The dates for the release of answer keys and result declaration will be announced soon.

CMAT 2023 Information Bulletin PDF- Click Here

How to Download CMAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are going to take CMAT 2023 Exam must download the admit card once released. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to download CMAT Admit Card 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CMAT Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the login details

Step 4: CMAT 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

CMAT 2023 Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

Details Mentioned on CMAT 2023 Admit Card

The CMAT 2023 Hall Ticket will comprise various important details. Candidates can check out exam timings, venue, etc. Check a few details that will be mentioned on admit card below.

Candidate’s name

DOB

Nationality

Father’s name

Application number

Gender

Roll number

Exam date and timings

Exam Venue

Important Instructions

CMAT 2023 Syllabus

CMAT 2023 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates‟ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24.

Also Read: JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon, Check Updates Here